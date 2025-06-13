The summer rains have cast their spell on Visakhapatnam, turning the city cool and cloudy. If you’re looking to make the most of this time, here’s a roundup of some of the best places in Visakhapatnam to enjoy the rainy weather. From hot snacks to long drives, check out the bucket list:

1. Rushikonda South Beach Road

Take a scenic drive or walk along the South Beach Road that stretches beside “Rushikonda Palace.” The green hill on one side and crashing waves on the other make for a cinematic view. Pull over to watch the rain dance on the sea or take a breezy walk if the skies permit.

2. Visakhapatnam-Bheemili drive

This iconic coastal stretch is a must-experience during the rainy weather. With fewer crowds and hills and the sea surrounding it, this road transforms into a dreamy route where every bend offers a fresh view of the Bay of Bengal. Stop at one of the viewpoints or hidden beaches along the way to soak in the magic.

3. Meghadri Gedda Reservoir

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Meghadri Gedda Reservoir offers a peaceful escape into nature. Considered one of the oldest water reservoirs in the district, it is surrounded by rolling green hills and a shimmering waterbody. The soothing landscape and calm atmosphere make it a perfect retreat for those seeking quietude. It looks especially beautiful when drenched by rain.

4. Ross Hill

For a panoramic view of the rain-washed city and harbour, head to Ross Hill. The hilltop, dotted with religious landmarks, is both spiritual and beautiful. Pick up a flask of hot tea, coffee, or snacks on your way to make the experience even better!

5. Divis Bridge Beach

Looking for a scenic escape that’s equal parts peaceful and picture-perfect? Divis Bridge Beach might just be ideal. The highlight here is the striking Divis Bridge, stretching out into the sea with towering pillars

The crashing waves under grey skies, the intimidatingly large bridge and the scent of wet sand make it a soul-soothing escape.

6. Tenneti Park

Perched by the sea and surrounded by rocky terrain, Tenneti Park offers a front-row seat to Vizag’s ocean. Watch the dramatic waves crash against the rocks and the abandoned Bangladeshi Cargo Ship MV Maa, feel the sea spray, and capture the moody skies for your next reel or story.

7. Street food stalls

Nothing complements the rain like piping hot street food. Head to your favourite roadside stalls to indulge in good food while you watch it pour. We recommend:

Symbi Maggi Point, Rushikonda for hot Maggi

Spicy Chicken skewers or cheekulu at the Night Food Court in Old Jail Road or near AS Raja Grounds

Momos with chilli sauce at the momo stall outside YMCA building, Beach Road

Dum Chai at Dum Tea in MVP Colony

Apart from these, check out the many stalls along the beach road for pakoras, tomato bajji, boiled peanuts, and other suitable snacks to enjoy.

8. Titanic Point at Kailasagiri

Vizag takes on a magical charm after a spell of rain, and there’s no better place to witness it than from Titanic Point atop Kailasagiri Hill. Offering one of the most breathtaking panoramic views of the city, this spot overlooks the glistening coastline and rain-washed streets below.

So whether you’re out for a long drive, craving comfort food, or simply want to watch the city draped in grey, you can soak in the rainy weather just right at these 8 places in Visakhapatnam.

Read also: Places to eat in Vizag: Top ramen hotspots in Vizag that you need to try!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.