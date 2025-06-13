Ramen enjoys global popularity, thanks to its exposure in various media like anime, K-dramas, and movies. The craze for Korean, Japanese, and Pan-Asian has surged and many restaurants have brought these authentic flavours to Vizag. If you love a bowl of hot ramen, topped with slices of tender meat, and slices of crunchy vegetables, here are the top ramen places in Vizag to visit!

1. Red Bowl – Pan Asian Kitchen

This restaurant is the perfect place to dine with a view. Situated on the rooftop of the Novotel, Red Bowl serves Pan-Asian cuisine. Popular with patrons for their sizable dim sums and sushi, you can pay a visit to this place for their exquisite ramen bowls as well. Available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, you get chewy ramen noodles swimming in the spicy Tom Yum broth.

2. NUINUI

Head to this place for a ramen bowl where the flavours are done well. A new addition to Vizag’s food scene, NUINUI is the first real Korean restaurant serving authentic Korean flavours. Each dish, from the tangy fermented kimchi to the chewy rice cakes, is made with love and from scratch.

You can order any one of their ramen bowls for a comforting, spicy, and flavourful meal and leave satisfied. Each ramen bowl comes in the nostalgic green cutlery along with a range of sides of kimchi, soya sauce, and pickled onions.

3. Da Spot

This restaurant has been the hangout spot for Vizag’s food enthusiasts since its opening. The restaurant boasts a striking black and red theme with dim lighting and wooden seating, creating an ambience that complements the delicious food. The ramen is served hot, accompanied by a runny egg sliced in half, crunchy toppings, and delicate pieces of meat that adorn the bowl.

4. Bigguys

Although this fast food joint is famous for its crispy chicken and juicy burgers, Bigguys delivers affordable and yummy ramen. The ramen comes in their signature red cup, filled to the brim with aromatic broth, crunchy and flavourful meat, and slurpy noodles. Pair the ramen with a chilly drink to get the full experience!

5. Bake My Wish

Tucked into a cosy corner of Siripuram, Bake My Wish offers a wide-ranged menu with delicacies and savoury dishes. Apart from the famous Bomboloni, macarons, and pastries, their ramen is a must-try dish. This steaming bowl of ramen comes topped with crunchy vegetable juliennes, pickled cucumbers, chilli oil, and kimchi. The ramen is available in both veg and non-veg versions.

With this list of the top ramen places in Vizag, you know where to go when the cravings hit. Each place has a unique flair with which they present the dish, in terms of serving and plating it. Let us know in the comments which place is your go-to for delicious ramen in Vizag.

