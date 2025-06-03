Daba Gardens, one of Vizag’s oldest commercial hubs, is well known for its smartphone market. It also doubles as a bustling neighbourhood where the aroma of diverse cuisines wafts through the air. From traditional Andhra meals to sizzling street food and international flavours, this area offers a culinary journey that caters to every palate. Whether you’re a local foodie or a traveller exploring the city, here are some top eateries in Daba Gardens that promise a delightful dining experience.

1. Arabian Knights

Arabian Knights brings the rich flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine to Vizag. Known for its authentic dishes and inviting ambience, it’s a haven for non-vegetarian food lovers. The restaurant’s commitment to genuine flavours ensures a memorable dining experience.

Location: Daba Gardens

2. Nellore Vari Mess

For those craving authentic Andhra vegetarian meals, Nellore Mess is a go-to spot. With over 30 years of serving delicious meals, it’s renowned for its consistency and traditional flavours. Dishes like pulihora and guthi vankaya (stuffed brinjal curry) are particularly popular among patrons.

Location: Daba Gardens

3. Horizon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Perched on the 7th floor of the Dolphin Hotel, Horizon offers a panoramic view of the city, making it a favourite for both locals and tourists. With a menu that spans North Indian, Chinese, Italian, Mughlai, and seafood dishes, there’s something for everyone. The elegant ambience, combined with live music, sets the perfect mood for a memorable dining experience.

Location: Daba Gardens

4. Kolkata Roll Counter

For those craving authentic Kolkata-style rolls, this spot is a hidden gem. Located on Bhanu Street, it specialises in a variety of rolls that are both flavorful and affordable. While it primarily offers takeaway services, the taste ensures you’ll be returning for more.

Location: Daba Gardens

5. Sweet India

One of the most popular places in Vizag is a haven for those with a sweet tooth, Sweet India boasts an extensive range of traditional Indian sweets, especially Bengali delicacies like Malaichop. Beyond sweets, they also serve snacks, fast food, and beverages, making it a versatile spot for quick bites.

Location: Allipuram

Dada Gardens also hosts many street food stalls, which offer delicious Chinese and Indian fast food, and if you want to go beyond this list of eateries in Daba Gardens, then give this article a read: Places to eat in Vizag: Top-rated restaurants in Dwaraka Nagar!

