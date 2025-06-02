The first week of June has officially started, and we are here with the entertainment cheat sheet for the week! There are various releases on OTT ranging from psychological horror like Sinners, buddy comedy like One of Them Days, and suspense-filled Stolen. For every streamer, there is something in this week’s schedule. And so, here are the new OTT releases for the week!

1. Tourist Family (JioHotstar)

A family escapes from the post-pandemic economic struggle in Sri Lanka to Chennai. They pose as Malayalis and form unexpected bonds with the quiet neighbourhood. While learning the language and adjusting to a new life is challenging enough, a huge problem arises, threatening to expose their true identities.

Streaming from: June 2nd

2. One of Them Days (Netflix)

Dreux Jones, a quirky waitress and her friend, Alyssa who is an aspiring artist, live together in an apartment along with Alyssa’s boyfriend, Keshwan. Their strict landlord announces that the rent is not paid and if not paid in full by 6 pm, the women will be evicted. The desperate friends take a chance at chaotic misadventures, testing their resilience and loyalty until the showdown.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, this hilarious new release should be on your watchlist for the week!

Streaming from: June 2nd

3. Sinners (Amazon Prime Video)

Two identical brothers, Elijah and Elias, return to Mississippi after working under a criminal organization. With the stolen money from the gangsters, the twin brothers decide to open a juke joint, to support the local Black community against a pastor’s advice with the establishment connected to the supernatural. What waits for the brothers is something dangerously fatal.

Streaming from: June 3rd

4. Stick (Apple TV+)

Every comeback is a long shot.

A retired golf player’s life has crumbled completely and he bets whatever is left on a troubled prodigy teenager who has the talent for golf. This sports comedy revolves around found families, friendships, and the power of hope.

Streaming from: June 4th

5. Stolen (Amazon Prime Video)

Witnessing the kidnapping of a child from an impoverished mother, two brothers journey through trouble-riddled roads to get the child back. Can the brothers succeed in their mission without getting trapped by the perpetrators?

Streaming from: June 4th

6. Ginny and Georgia: Season Three (Netflix)

After Georgia is dragged off her wedding altar into a police vehicle and a huge crime sentence hanging over her head, things have never been more serious than now. With Georgia placed under house arrest, Ginny has to question everything in her life so far to make sure her mother is freed while being in the public eye.

Streaming from: June 5th

7. Mercy For None (Netflix)

A gangster cuts ties with his gang and retreats to the shadows of peace to live without crime. This fragile bubble bursts when the former gangster gets to know the intent behind his brother’s murder, embracing violence once more for revenge.

Streaming from: June 6th

8. Tyler Perry’s STRAW (Netflix)

There is nothing more undoing than facing a last-straw situation. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, a guilt-ridden single mother’s day unravels into a chaotic day which turns catastrophic.

Streaming from: June 6th

9. K.O. (Netflix)

After killing a rival by accident a few years back, a former MMA boxer has a hope for redemption when a widow tasks him with rescuing her kidnapped son from the clutches of a dangerous criminal gang.

Streaming from: June 6th

There you have it, the new OTT releases for the week! With this list, you can bookmark your favourite release and stream it later in the week! Let us know which is your favourite in the comments below!

