We’ve grown up hearing of the many water bodies that flow within the borders of India, aiding in the fertility of our land. While it is one thing to watch them in their free-flowing glory, it is another to witness their great vastness at once – dams and reservoirs are instruments that allow us to do just that. While enabling the generation of hydro-electricity or water storage are some of their many great purposes, tourists often treat these structures as great sightseeing spots! If you’re looking for such spots near Visakhapatnam, here are some dams and reservoirs to check out:

1. Raiwada Reservoir and Dam

Officially known as the Sri Varada Narayana Murty Raiwada Reservoir Project, this water body spans the Sarada River near Raiwada village in Devarapalli Mandal, Anakapalli district. It’s a peaceful, relatively unexplored place, roughly 60 km from Visakhapatnam. Located in one of its nooks is the Raiwada Dam.

The spot is surrounded by greenery and is especially striking during the rainy season. The best views are at sunrise and sunset, and its a picturesque location for a casual drive or a relaxed hangout. However, the site is minimally developed, so don’t expect food stalls or other facilities.

Distance from Vizag: Around 59 km

2. Denkada Check Dam/Saaripalli Dam Waterfalls

This check dam is built across the Champavathi River near Saripalli village in Nellimarla Mandal, Vizianagaram District. Situated amidst green hills, it’s a visually captivating place, although visitors are advised not to touch the water due to its proximity to industrial plants.

A short distance away lies the Saaripalli Waterfalls, a must-see if you’re visiting during the monsoon. Located close by is the Dibbi Lingeswara Swamy Temple along the riverbank. Keep in mind that the dam often dries up outside the rainy season, so timing is key.

Distance from Vizag: Around 85 km

3. Konam Dam and Reservoir

Known formally as the Sri Vechalapu Palavelli Konam Reservoir Project, this dam was constructed across the Bodderu River, a tributary of the Sarada, near Konam village in Chedikada Mandal.

The reservoir is uniquely set amidst sweeping hills, and one can see tiny islands within its waters. The surrounding valley and the unspoiled environment make this an offbeat but rewarding destination among the dams and reservoirs near Visakhapatnam.

Distance from Vizag: Around 66 km

4. Pampa Reservoir

Built in 1964 across the Pampa River in Annavaram village, Shankavaram Mandal, East Godavari District, the Pampa Reservoir is a peaceful spot where locals often gather to rest, play, or simply relax. Just 1 km away is the renowned Sri Veera Venkata Sathyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam, one of the most visited temples in Andhra Pradesh after Tirupati, making this a great spot to where nature and spirituality intersect.

Distance from Vizag: Around 109 km

5. Tajangi Reservoir/Lambasingi Dam

If you’ve heard of Lambasingi, you already know it for its sea-of-clouds vistas and strawberry farms. Just 6 km away lies another hidden treasure, the Tajangi Reservoir, also marked as the Lambasingi Dam.

Surrounded by misty meadows and dewy hills, this water body resembles a blue blanket laid over a green bed. The views here are nothing short of cinematic, especially in the winter months.

Distance from Vizag: Around 109 km

6. Kurapalli Check Dam

This is not a formal tourist attraction, and that’s precisely what makes Kurapalli Check Dam so special. Built across the Gosthani River flowing from Araku, this spot is perfect for adventurous souls seeking a raw and untouched natural setting. Backed by a standalone hill and surrounded by greenery, it’s scenic but not without its risks.

There are no lifeguards or safety measures in place, so caution is key. Avoid walking on ledges or venturing into the water, as it can be slippery. A visit during monsoon is ideal. Note that the road leading here can be challenging for cars and heavy-loaded vehicles.

Distance from Vizag: Around 49.7 km

7. Andra Reservoir

Constructed between 1983 and 1988 across the Champavathi River near Andra village in Mentada Mandal, Vizianagaram District, the Andra Reservoir is a compact but scenic escape.

Surrounded by hills and featuring a spillway with four gates, it’s a peaceful and under-visited destination. Perfect for picnics or holiday getaways, this spot remains largely uncrowded, making it a hidden gem worth discovering.

Distance from Vizag: Around 100 km

These dams and reservoirs around Visakhapatnam promise not only breathtaking views but also a chance to experience nature unfiltered. While not all are equipped with tourist amenities, their raw charm more than makes up for it. So pack a few snacks, hit the road, and discover these peaceful hideaways just a short drive from the city.

