Visakhapatnam is surrounded by some of the most beautiful places in the North Andhra region. From natural rock formations to hills, to beaches, to waterfalls, there’s almost everything to satisfy the wanderlust in you. Visakhapatnam also has the most stunning viewpoints within 20 km of the city. Whether going there while hiking or as a bike ride on the ghat roads, these places offer a fantastic view of Visakhapatnam from above. Though the viewpoints might be challenging for those afraid of heights, these places will promise one a memorable visual experience. Religious places such as Simhachalam, Ross Hill, and Dargah Konda also offer a spectacular view of the city. There are also certain viewpoints in Visakhapatnam, available from the top of Dolphin Nose and Kailashagiri Hill, that are quite spectacular and worth capturing on camera.

Here is the list of five famous viewpoints in Visakhapatnam that offer breathtaking panoramic views.

#1 Pavuralakonda

Pavuralakonda is a hill near Bheemunipatnam, popularly called Bheemli. The path towards the hilltop gives you a subtle bliss of man’s coexistence with nature. This is a rock-cut cistern that dates back to 2nd Century AD. One can also see the foundations of Viharas and Votive Buddhist stupas. This hilltop has a hilly range on one side and the coastline on the other. This viewpoint is roughly 30 km from Vizag city.

#2 Kailasagiri Hill

The Kailasagiri Hill has a Hollywood style name board, saying VUDA KAILSAGIRI, on it. This is visible from many parts of the city such as MVP Colony, and Venkogipalem. Locally referred to as “K Point” this spot gives one an aerial view of the city. One can reach the “K Point” either by road or by climbing the steps. It is approximately 3 km uphill from the bottom. Apart from this, there is one more viewpoint on this hill named as the “Titanic Viewpoint”.

#3 Visakha Valley turn or the Dolphin Tank view point

Right along the coastline road, immediately after Tenneti Park, one can get a scenic ocean view from the road level . This viewpoint is called Dolphin Tank, deriving its name from an unused water tank situated adjacent to the road. Vizagites usually stop here after a morning walk and get a positive vibe by watching the sunrise. But one needs to extremely careful at this place as there is no boundary built at the edge of this point.

#4 Ross Hill Church

Ross Hill Church is such a peaceful view point in Vizag that gives you a beautiful view of the harbour area. It is especially visited after rainfall for an even more exciting view of the jetties in the harbour area. One can see atleast one ship very closely from this point. To reach the hill top, one can either go by road or by climbing the steps. Towards the north of Ross Hill is the hill with a dargah (Dargah Konda) and on its right is the hill with the Lord Venkateswara Temple (Sringamani Konda).

#5 Yarada Light House- Dolphin Nose

Dolphin Nose is known to be the best point where one can get a splendid view of both the sea as well as Vizag city. On the uphill drive, one will also come across the iconic Vizag Lighthouse which is visible from RK Beach. Reaching the top of this lighthouse, one can enjoy the magnificent view of the Bay of Bengal ocean. This point also offers the view of the deep land locked Visakhapatnam Port.