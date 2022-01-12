As we inch closer to the auspicious Makara Sankranthi Festival, the first thing to strike our mind is the variety of food items prepared at home. In all Telugu households, Sankranthi is celebrated by wearing new clothes, conducting a specific puja, and feasting on the delicious dishes prepared. Apart from the savouries which are prepared at home, the mouth watering sweets from famous sweet shops in Visakhapatnam are worth all the hype.

Here is a list of must try sweets for Sankranthi found at the famous sweet shops in Visakhapatnam:

#1 Pootharekulu:

This famous Andhra sweet, wrapped in a thin ghee coated layer of rice starch, is stuffed with fine powdered sugar. The other variants are Jaggery Pootharekulu and Dry Fruit Pootharekulu. Originating from the village of Athreyapuram, this sweet dates back to the 18th Century. Eating Pootharekulu without the stuffing falling out of the wrap is considered an art. Sri Sivarama Sweets neat RTC Complex is the popular choice among Vizagites to purchase Pootharekulu.

#2 Bobbatlu:

Bobbatlu are sweet flatbreads with their origins dating back to the 12th Century. The recipe of Bobbatlu was mentioned in the book Manucharitra, written by ancient poet Allasani Peddanna in the 14th Century. Bobbatlu are stuffed with a jaggery and lentil mixture and coated with aromatic hot ghee. This sweet tastes best when served hot. Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets is famous for its iconic Vedi Vedi Nethi Bobbatlu. This sweet shop has branches in MVP Colony and Lawsons Bay Colony.

#3 Chalimidi:

Chalimidi is an Andhra sweet made out with rice flour and jaggery syrup. Garnished with ghee roasted dry fruits, and powdered cardamom, a spoonful of Chalimidi will melt in your mouth instantly. Swagruha Foods, near Isukathota Junction, is one of the most visited sweet shops in Visakhapatnam for its Chalimidi.

#4 Ariselu:

Ariselu are made out of a dough prepared by mixing rice flour and molten jaggery. This Andhra originated sweet is very commonly made in Telugu households during auspicious events. Ariselu, resembling a flatbread, are often garnished with sesame seeds (nuvvulu in Telugu). Sri Gruhalaxmi Home Foods located at Siripuram are one of the best places for their Ghee Ariselu and Sesame Ariselu.

#5 Madatha Kaja:

Also known as Tapeswaram Kaja, named after its origin city, this is one of the most famous sweets from Andhra Pradesh. The list of sweets for any auspicious occasion is incomplete without this juicy layered sweet. The miniature version of the original Madatha Kaja, known as Mini Kaja, is equally loved. Sree Bhaktanjaneya Abhiruchi Sweets is popular for its Tapeswaram Kaja. This sweet shop is located in Murali Nagar.