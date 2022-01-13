Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to discuss the ongoing AP ticket rates issue in the state. The meeting is scheduled on 13 January, 2022. The issue regarding movie ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh has been going on the for a long time now. It all started when the State Government of Andhra Pradesh introduced GO No. 35 in April 2021, regulating the movie ticket rates in the state. The Minister of Transportation, Cinematography, and I&PR, Perni Nani, opined that movie ticket rates are soaring up too high over the last couple of years, hence burdening the common man.

Over the last six months, several senior actors, film directors, and producers have appealed to the AP State Government to reconsider the decision. Despite their efforts of trying to get on terms with the AP State Government, the decision remains unchanged. Movie distributors, exhibitors, and theatre owners have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision to cut down the movie ticket rates by a significant margin.

On 14 December, 2021, The Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the AP State Government’s GO No. 35. This decision by HC implied that the movie ticket rates shall be priced according to old regulations. The theatre owners were represented by senior lawyers Adi Narayana Rao and Durga Prasad. On 28 December, 2021 the AP State Government established a committee made up of all parties to regulate the movie ticket rates. The film fraternity had requested a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve this issue..

Kill black money, tax legal earning, tell your followers to go to the cinema and support a struggling business. Please. If you cant, thats fine…but please again, leave the film making and film business to itself.#FreeMarket#LeaveCinemaAlone — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 24, 2021

Previously, actor turned politician, Pawan Kalyan, actors Siddharth and Nani have expressed their dissatisfaction over the decision on stage, being the first ones to do so. Film director Ram Gopal Varma recently concluded a meeting with Minister Perni Nani, during which discussions regarding the AP ticket rates issue took place.