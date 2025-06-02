If you’re in Vizag and looking for a break that doesn’t involve crowds, overhyped viewpoints, or overpriced trips, it might be time to head somewhere untouched. A place far from modern chaos, where nature is still quiet, intact, and unbothered. One such getaway from Vizag is Rampachodavaram, about 200 kilometres away from the city in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district. This small town doesn’t try too hard to impress, but it leaves a mark with its natural charm. So, let’s explore places to visit in Rampochodavaram.

Rampa Waterfalls

A short ride from the town, Rampa Waterfalls is the go-to spot for visitors, and it doesn’t disappoint. Surrounded by thick forest cover, the falls offer a peaceful break from the heat and noise of the city. You can spend time sitting by the rocks, dipping your feet in the water, or just listening to the steady rush of it. It’s simple, raw, and refreshing.

Manyam View Point

Roughly 20 minutes away from Rampachodavaram, this viewpoint gives you a wide and open look at the Eastern Ghats. It’s not crowded, which makes the experience even better. Whether you’re into photography or just want a quiet spot to breathe in the mountain air, this place works wonders.

Bhupathipalem Reservoir

The reservoir is quiet, scenic, and surrounded by forest, making it a great detour for anyone who enjoys being near water without the noise of boats or crowds. It’s a good place to stretch your legs, relax for a while, and enjoy the view.

Amruthadhara Waterfalls

If you’re looking for a lesser-known waterfall, this is it. A short trail through the woods leads to a gentle, clear stream falling over rocks. It’s not grand or loud, but that’s what makes it appealing. It is great for a short stop, especially if you’re heading towards Maredumilli or exploring nearby forest trails.

Rampachodavaram may not host massive waterfalls or dramatic hilltop views, but sometimes, it’s not about the grand sights! The great road drives and short treks to the waterfalls make the views memorable enough, Rampachodavram is a perfect getaway from Vizag to unwind and reconnect with nature.

