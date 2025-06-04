Every week, several OTT platforms release new titles in television shows and movies. This week is no different with many releases scheduled throughout the week. Starting from comedy series like Stick and Tires, to action-filled releases like Criminal Code and Jaat, there are many options for streamers. Here are the new OTT releases for June 2025, which you should include in your watchlist!

1. Stick (Apple TV+)

Pryce Cahill was a famous golfer whose career was shut down prematurely. After losing his wife in a divorce and his dignity with each passing day, Pryce is in a tight spot. He wants to project all his ambition and redeem himself through a teenage prodigy. Can Pryce shoot his shot at redemption by being a well-aimed swing at coaching?

Streaming from: June 4th

2. Stolen (Amazon Prime Video)

Two brothers witness a baby kidnapping in broad daylight from an impoverished mother. Though the brothers share a deep bond with each other, their interests are often different. What begins as a rescue operation between the brothers soon escalates into something dangerous.

Streaming from: June 4th

3. Criminal Code Season 2 (Netflix)

After escaping from prison, the Phantom Gang become the Federal Police’s main targets. They commit high-profile heists in an increasingly sophisticated manner, turning them into crime legends. Going after these criminals will demand everything from the agents and they have to throw everything at stake at a chance for capturing them.

Streaming from: June 4th

4. Ginny and Georgia: Season Three (Netflix)

Georgia’s wedding was cut short, with her getting arrested for murder which puts the Miller family exposed to the public eye like never before. While it has always been Ginny and Georgia through all troubles, Ginny needs to stand up for what she believes and wants.

Streaming from: June 5th

5. Jaat (Netflix)

An elite police officer enters a coastal village riddled with violence and corruption, to set things straight. The police officer eliminates every problem to reach the root cause of corruption, who is a notorious criminal. A gripping and thrilling battle ensues between the duo, promising redemption to the village and its people.

Streaming from: June 5th

6. Tires Season Two (Netflix)

In the previous season, a brilliant marketing idea clicked well for Valley Forge Automotive, giving a promising edge to the business. Continuing from the success, Will and Shane hurry to grow professionally and personally as an attempt of defining their success. But can the duo do so without losing track of their cost of running the business?

Streaming from: June 5th

There you have it, a list of the new OTT releases in June 2025, if you are looking to add to your watchlist. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks, pick a favourite, and start binge-watching these entertaining flicks!

