Andhra University (AU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), APSCHE, and NASSCOM, has announced free short-term internships for students under its jurisdiction (Affiliated colleges). The initiative is part of the NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime program, aimed at improving students’ digital capabilities in key tech areas.

The poster for the program was officially released by AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Rajasekhar at his office, in the presence of Registrar Prof. E.N. Dhanunjaya Rao, and NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime Regional Head Dravin Kumar.

A total of 50,000 internship slots are being offered for engineering and degree students from AU-affiliated institutions.

Internship Areas:

ServiceNow System Administration

AI Fundamentals & AI Ready (by AI Ascend – Accenture)

Google Cloud – Generative AI

Salesforce Developer

Registration Deadline: June 7, 2025

Apply on: APSCHE portal

These internships are completely free, short-term, and aim to equip students with industry-relevant knowledge and exposure. Students are encouraged to register before the deadline to make the most of this opportunity.

The initiative reflects a joint effort by the Central Government, AP State Higher Education Council, and NASSCOM to build job-ready graduates in emerging tech fields.

Also read: CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Grand Yoga Day Plans in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.