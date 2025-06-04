Rajiv Indoor Stadium at Vikas Nagar, Gajuwaka, Vizag, is set to reopen to the public after the completion of revampment. With a budget of Rs 9 crore, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had undertaken the work of transforming the indoor stadium. The project was aimed at promoting a healthy and energetic lifestyle among the people. The upgrades of the stadium include a new and painted walking track, restrooms, a swimming pool, high-quality wooden flooring, drinking water facilities, and a culture centre.

The funding for this project includes the GVMC General Funds and funds from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Several years ago, the city officials constructed an indoor stadium in the 65th ward of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. However, they neglected proper maintenance, leading to damage to the wooden flooring, cracks in the ceilings, severe damage to the walking track tiles, and a malfunctioning water system. The washrooms, garden, and drinking water supply were non-existent, making the facility difficult to utilize for the sportsmen and walkers.

The renovation of the Rajiv Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka, Vizag was taken up by the alliance government and it has been developed into a usable stadium. The government plans to build 10 more stadiums in the areas of Vadlapudi, Pharma City, Adarsh Nagar, and other areas in Gajuwaka. On the other hand, the civic body is planning on constructing a cricket stadium at Adarsh Ground in Gajuwaka.

