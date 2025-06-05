Thriller movies and series are one of the most-streamed genres worldwide. These media often build suspense, maintain a fast pace, and feature high-stakes settings that make them addictive to watch. These elements captivate viewers, fostering a connection with the main protagonist. If you love thrillers and want to watch some, here are the top new thrillers on Netflix released in June 2025!

Mercy For None

Nam Gi-jun turns his back on the Bongsan Gang after his brother Nam Gi-seok joins a rival Joowoon Gang. While Nam Gi-seok rises in ranks and becomes one of the most powerful men, he suddenly dies, raising suspicions. To uncover the truth behind his brother’s death and exact revenge, Nam Gi-jun embraces the violence once again and steps into the shadows.

Release date: June 6th

Tyler Perry’s STRAW

What will you do when you are on your last straw?

This is the reality of a single mother, Janiyah, where everything in her life starts to slip like sand from her hand. She gets evicted from her home, a man robs her of her daughter’s medicine money, and child protection services take her daughter away from her. Tired yet determined, Janiyah slips into an unfortunate situation, hoping she can turn things around. But will she be able to do so before she loses control?

Release date: June 6th

K.O

During an MMA match, Bastien pushed too hard and accidentally killed his opponent Enzo three years ago. Now living as a recluse, he finds Enzo’s wife on his porch, waiting for him. She confronts him that he needs to save her son who is in Marseille as a debt for killing his father. During his mission, Bastien meets meets Kenza, a young cop, who is looking for the missing child. Together, this duo depart on a journey to uncover the truth behind the kidnapping and the dangerous gang involved in it.

Release date: June 6th

The Survivors

A terrible storm hit the coastal town of Evelyn Bay, killing three people from the town. Kieran Elliot’s life was never the same, but he finds it in himself to move on. Elliot returns to his hometown after 15 years, only to encounter death once more when authorities discover a young woman’s body on the shore. People from the community unite as one to uncover the mystery of these deaths which are haunting them for several years.

Will Elliot be able to uncover the mystery of these deaths or get to know who’s killing them?

Based on Jane Harper’s novel of the same title, this highly anticipated thriller release should be on your watchlist!

Release date: June 6th

With this list of the top new Netflix thrillers in June 2025, you can pick your favourite from the bunch and binge-watch it. Each of these thrillers has different storylines, stakes, and settings, making any one of them a great watch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, get comfortable on the couch and watch these thrillers now!

