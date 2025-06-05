From the humble seaside baddis serving chaat and mixtures, to trendy new cafés, budget-friendly joints, and luxe fine-dining restaurants, food is a distinct experience in Visakhapatnam. Every eatery adds its own flair to the city’s growing love affair with food. For the true foodie, trying everything is only half the joy – the other half lies in keeping up with the latest openings and offbeat creations.

In just the past few days, they city has welcomed several new food spots and inventive dishes. Here are five of the most exciting new dishes in Visakhapatnam you need to try:

Tawa Brownies – The Original Brownie Co.

The popular dessert spot, Radisa Cafe, has opened a new street-style eatery on Beach Road, serving Tawa Brownies from 6 pm to 10:30 pm. These come in chocolate, white chocolate, and red velvet varieties, and what’s unique is that they’re cooked on punugulu-style platters, giving them a quirky twist in shape and texture.

Location: Near Dine Destiny, East Point Colony, Beach Road

Bibimbap – NUINUI

NUINUI, a new authentic Korean restaurant in town, brings Bibimbap to Vizag. This dish is a sizzling bowl of fried rice served with your choice of meat, vegetables, and kimchi. Perfect for fans of K-cuisine and those looking to try something hearty and different.

Location: Opposite Hotel Ambica Sea Green, Kirlampudi Layout

Ice Cream Dosa – Mulbagal Dosa Corner

After its stint in Rushikonda, this iconic dosa spot has reopened in MVP Colony with a dessert twist: Ice Cream Dosa!

A plain dosa is topped with scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, and generously drizzled with chocolate syrup. It’s a sweet spin on a South Indian classic that’s bound to surprise your taste buds.

Location: Opposite Pollocks School, MVP Double Road, MVP Colony

Pani Puri with Chopped Chicken – Aha Yemi Ruchilu

This wholesome Andhra cuisine restaurant is putting out some bold new flavours. Their latest menu features a fusion-style Pani Puri stuffed with chopped chicken. Other new additions include Mutton Miriyalu Soup (Mutton Pepper Soup), Araku Kodi Kebab (Aralu-style Chicken Kebab), and Pachi Mamidikaya Royyalu Vepudu (Raw Mango-flavoured Prawns Fry).

Location: Plot No. 126, Opposite Shankar Car Garage, Sector 10, MVP Colony

Grilled Chicken with Mango Sauce and Salsa – Waltair Kitchen

Celebrating the mango season in style, Waltair Kitchen is serving a refreshing Grilled Chicken dish complemented with a tangy mango sauce and zesty salsa. It’s sweet, spicy, and everything summer on a plate.

Location: Hotel PL Grand, Siripuram Circle

These are five of the most exciting new dishes in Visakhapatnam right now! Using seasonal mangoes, experimenting with ice cream, and even fusing chat with chicken – these dishes are intriguingly unusual and appealing. Make sure to dig into them the next time you eat out for a fresh and unique experience!

