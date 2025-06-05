IRCTC (The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has rolled out exciting new air travel packages from Vizag to three popular destinations: Sri Lanka, Kerala, and Gujarat, offering a hassle-free holiday experience for travellers in and around Andhra Pradesh.

These curated tours come as part of IRCTC’s initiative to promote affordable, well-organised, and comfortable travel for domestic and international tourists. With all-inclusive options covering airfare, accommodation, meals, local transport, and guided sightseeing, these packages are tailor-made for families, retirees, solo travellers, and religious tourists looking for a seamless experience.

Sri Lanka Tour Details

The international tour to Sri Lanka includes a 5-night, 6-day itinerary covering Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth, which will cover Colombo, Dambulla, Kandy, Nuwaraeliya, Manweri temple, Dambulla Cave temple, Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple and some other temples. This tour offers a mix of spirituality, colonial charm, and scenic beauty, from temples and tea estates to vibrant cityscapes.

The package would cost Rs 89,845 per person for single occupancy, Rs 69,450 for double occupancy and Rs 68,840 for triple occupancy. It includes airfare for a round trip from Visakhapatnam to Colombo, a three-star hotel stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner as per itinerary, entry fee at temples and monuments and a Sri Lanka tourist Visa. The trip will start on June 28 and conclude on July 3.

Kerala Tour Details

The Kerala package unfolds over 5 nights and 6 days, taking tourists through Munnar, Thekkady, Kochi, Alleppey, Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Azhimala temple and Kovalam Beach. This week-long trip starts from September 12 and ends on September 18. The whole package would cost Rs 52,590 per head for single occupancy, Rs 38,030 for double occupancy and Rs 36,380 for triple occupancy. The trip delivers a full slice of ‘God’s Own Country.’

Gujarat Tour Details

The Gujarat tour will last 10 days, starting from June 14 to 22. The package includes iconic spiritual and historical destinations like Akshardham Swaminarayan temple, Gandhi Ashram, Dwaraka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Rukmini temple in Dwaraka and will tour around historic places such as Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, Diu-Naida Cave, Diu Fort, Laxmi Vilas Palace and Statue of Unity in Kevadia. The package would cost Rs 63,635 per head for single occupancy, Rs 46,085 for double occupancy and Rs 44,205 for triple occupancy.

All tours are open for booking through the official IRCTC website and authorised agents. With limited slots available, early booking is advised.

As summer holidays are about to end, this might be the sign for you to take a vacation with these IRCTC tour packages from Vizag.

