To reduce the growing negative impact of the chicken waste market in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed a poultry waste rendering plant.

Approximately 15 metric tonnes of chicken waste are being managed by GVMC. This waste is disposed of in many ways. Earlier, tenders were invited as GVMC readied to spend lakhs of rupees to relocate the waste to the dumping yard in Kapuluppada. Hence several tenders were made to deal with the solution.

However, reports pointed out that this chicken waste is being dumped illegally, in several fish and prawn ponds, instead of the dumping yard. This activity has been implemented with some top-level directors, politicians, and agency contractors.

In response, GVMC has signed a letter to the Chief Minister, shedding light on the irregular activity of handling chicken waste in the city. Following the letter, all the existing tenders for handling the chicken waste transportation have been called off. GVMC is planning on establishing a poultry waste rendering plant in Vizag under a public-private partnership.

A land area of 5 acres is needed to establish the plant, and the plant work will commence after the land gets allocated.

