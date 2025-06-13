ICICI Bank, through its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, has committed Rs 550 crore to the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for the construction of a new block for the cancer care facility in Visakhapatnam. The foundation stone was laid on 12 June 2025; the project is expected to be functional by 2027.

The new facility, to be known as the ICICI Foundation Block, will be housed within the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) located near Gajuwaka. Once complete, it is expected to significantly increase the hospital’s capacity, particularly for children and patients suffering from blood-related cancers.

Key Highlights of the project include:

Capacity: 215 additional beds, increasing HBCHRC’s total annual capacity to approximately 9,200 patients

Focus: Specialised care for pediatric and blood cancers

Infrastructure: Eight floors covering 3.9 lakh square feet; equipped with 14 BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) Rooms, 14 ICUs and 5 Operating theatres

Facilities: Intensive chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation, advanced radiation therapy and CAR-T cell therapy.

The cancer care facility in Visakhapatnam will cater to patients from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and surrounding regions, reducing the need for families to travel to other metro cities for advanced cancer treatment. It is part of a broader Rs 1,200 crore commitment made by ICICI Foundation in 2023 to enhance cancer care across three locations: Vizag, Mullanpur (Punjab), and Navi Mumbai.

Currently, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Vizag handles over 6,200 patients annually. With the new block, it aims to add 3,000 more, specifically focusing on high-need areas like leukaemia, lymphoma, and other hematologic malignancies.

