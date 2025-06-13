The Visakhapatnam Zoo (Indira Gandhi Zoological Park – IGZP) has welcomed two rare and endangered newborns to its animal family: a red-necked wallaby and a mouse deer. The zoo authorities announced the successful births on 12 June 2025, highlighting the progress of their breeding and wildlife preservation initiatives.

The red-necked wallaby, native to Australia, is a marsupial species known for its unique reproductive biology. While their breeding season typically spans from December to May, they can reproduce year-round in favourable conditions. Females have a gestation period of just about 30 days, after which the tiny newborn crawls into the mother’s pouch.

There, it continues to develop and nurse for nearly seven months before venturing out. Even after leaving the pouch, the joey continues to suckle for several months and is fully weaned by around 12 months of age.

“What’s truly remarkable is that a wallaby mother can nurture three offspring at different stages at the same time: an undeveloped embryo, a joey in the pouch, and another one suckling outside,” explained G Mangamma, Curator at IGZP.

Dr P Bhanu, Senior Veterinarian at the zoo, added, “The female wallaby can even produce milk of different nutritional compositions from separate teats specifically suited to the needs of each young one. Pouch life typically lasts 280 days, with weaning between 12 to 17 months.”

The Indian mouse deer, also known as the chevrotain, is the smallest member of the deer family and notoriously difficult to spot in the wild due to its shy and elusive nature. Though found across many forested regions in India, the species has been listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), marking it as endangered due to threats from hunting and habitat loss.

“These tiny deer are crucial to forest ecosystems. They serve as both seed dispersers and prey for a variety of carnivores,” said the curator.

Another fascinating trait of the species is its reproductive ability. “The female mouse deer can enter estrus and mate within just 4 to 6 hours of giving birth. This phenomenon is known as postpartum estrus,” said Dr Bhanu. “This is considered the shortest postpartum estrus recorded among large mammals.”

Both newborns are considered major milestones for the conservation breeding programs of Visakhapatnam Zoo. “This achievement is a result of our dedicated team’s hard work and expertise in animal care and breeding programs. The Zoo continues to focus on conservation breeding programs and wildlife protection, providing a safe and naturalistic habitat for its animal’s welfare,” said G Mangamma.

Zoo officials mentioned that visitors may soon be able to see the new arrivals, who will be monitored closely by veterinarians and keepers as they grow.

Read also: Vizag Diaries: Yendada’s Chill Checklist!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.