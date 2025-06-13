Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called off his scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam in light of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister was expected to take part in the New and Renewable Energy Regional Workshop in the city. However, following news of the Air India tragedy, the program was cancelled out of respect for the victims.

The coalition-led initiative titled ‘First Step in Good Governance’, which was also scheduled for today, has been put on hold for the same reason.

Expressing profound grief, CM Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and described the loss of so many lives as deeply heartbreaking. While his visit to Visakhapatnam has been cancelled, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to hold a high-level review meeting later today to discuss important matters.

Ahmedabad Tragedy: 241 Lives Lost in Air India Crash

In a devastating incident, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, June 12, 2025. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which took off at 1:38 p.m., went down within minutes, crashing into the dining hall of the B J Medical College hostel, just 5 km from the airport. Over 100 students were inside the mess when the aircraft exploded, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky.

The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Tragically, only one person survived the crash. Among those killed was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Air India later confirmed that 241 people had perished in the accident. The survivor has been identified as Vishwaskumar Ramesh, who was seated in A11 alongside his brother, who unfortunately did not survive.

According to reports, the pilots issued a distress ‘Mayday’ call shortly after takeoff but failed to respond to further communication from Air Traffic Control. The explosion, fueled by over 1.25 lakh litres of aviation fuel, led to a catastrophic fire, leaving no chance for rescue.

In response to the tragedy, Tata Group, Air India’s parent company, has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each victim. The conglomerate will also bear all medical expenses of the injured and extend support for the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College hostel.

Meanwhile, early observations by US-based aviation experts suggest the aircraft may not have been “properly configured” at the time of takeoff, calling the crash “surprising” based on initial data.