It is important to include physical activity in our daily lives. After sitting at a desk for more than five hours every day or being stagnant, it is essential that we keep our body’s metabolism up and running. When it comes to exercise, most people think of doing intense cardio and shut the idea down immediately. But a fun way to keep your body active can be by learning a new sport! There are many places in Visakhapatnam where you can start learning sports like swimming, cricket, and more! Here are some of the sports and where to learn them.

1. Swimming

One of the most important sports and life skills to learn when living in a seaside city is swimming. There are many places that teach this sport to amateurs and professionals as well. You can head to Aqua Sports Complex, S3Sport Arena, RR Aqua Sports, Railway Swimming Complex, or Vaisakhi Sports Complex for a spacious area to learn swimming. There are some private pools at Dolphin Hotel and Waltair Club as well.

2. Cricket

Cricket is not a sport anymore; it is a culture that ties us Indians together. You can find boys flocking together on the weekends, with bats hanging off their shoulders and a cricket ball being passed around as they search for a place to play the sport in. Nowadays, schools and colleges in Vizag are popularizing the idea of having a cricket club where the students form a team and play.

Some of the places where you can learn cricket and join cricket clubs are RR Cricket Academy, Vizag Cricket Academy, BPS Cricket Academy, and AG Cricket Academy among many others.

3. Skating

Skating is a popular sport that emphasises balance and coordination while improving muscular strength. This sport is great for cardio, as it makes it look cool and fun! Vuda Park Skating Rink, Ukkunagaram Roller Skating Rink, and a skating rink in Pedagantyada are some spots in Vizag where you can practice, learn and improve your skating skills.

Shivaji Park Skating Association and Kalyan’s Roller Sports Academy are some of the top-rated skating academies in Vizag to learn skating, as per Google.

4. Tennis

Tennis is a sport one can play for stress relief and relaxation. It is an engaging activity to share with friends and family, whilst having a healthy competition, Playing tennis has several health benefits which include helping with weight loss, improving heart and bone health and increasing eye-to-eye coordination.

There are several places to learn this exciting sport in Vizag. Babji Tennis Centre, Learn Tennis Academy and V-Sports Academy are some of the many academies that teach this sport.

5. Football

Right after cricket, this is another sport that brings people together. Football is more about thinking on your feet, rather than straining yourself physically. You need to make a mind map on how to score a goal while navigating through a field of players. You can head to Bluestone Football Club and Vizag City Football Club among the others to receive coaching for the sport.

It is important to learn that keeping your body physically active is important for a healthy life. By learning these sports right here in Visakhapatnam, you can have fun while providing your body with the exercise needed!

