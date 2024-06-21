Are you a sports enthusiast and are tired of scouring the town to look for a playground? Take a look at these indoor sports arens that offer both modern amenities and community spirit. From badminton courts to snooker clubs, Vizag has it all! Explore these indoor sports arenas in Vizag with your friends for a perfect blend of exercise and fun:

Rooftop Play Arena

Nestled in the heart of the city, this indoor sports arena has a premium turf for football as well as cricket. Known for their well-maintained turf, high quality sports equipment and excellent location with stunning views, this turf has a massive customer base. With friendly staff and affordable prices, this is one of the vest indoor sports arenas in Vizag.

Location: Vizag Central Terrace, VIP Road, Asilmetta

Timings: 6:00 am – 12:00 am

Strike 8

With an excellent snooker table and box cricket facilities, this makes for a great hangout spot for sports enthusiasts. Regulars at this place rave about the well-mantained equipment and the welcoming staff. Additionally, their hourly rates are quite reasonable.

Location: Sarovar Apartment, 105, Dr NTR Beach Road, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

Timings: 10:30 am – 11:00 pm

Ozone Sports Hub

Although it is known for its excellent swimming pool and water slides, Ozone Sports Hub also has a badminton court, a box-cricket arena and an indoor shooting arena. In addition to the well-maintained pool and all necessary amenities, they also offer coaching services. Customers say that all the services are priced at very reasonable rates.

Location: Main road, behind NSR Complex, B Zone, Sujatha Nagar

Timings: 5:30 am – 10:00 pm

MVP Rooftop Badminton Court

This rooftop badminton court is among Vizagites’ top shuttle courts. Although customers essay it can be a little pricey, the spacious arena and friendly staff make it worthwhile. This makes for a great place to spend an evening sweating it out with your friends!

Location: MIG-2, Plot-201, MVP Sector 4, MVP Colony

Timings: 6:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sportify

Love sports? With an excellent, well-maintained football and cricket turf and an indoor badminton court, this place is a great spot to introduce variety to your workout routine or have a friendly competition with your friends.

Location: Next to White House Building, NGO Colony

Where you’re looking to take up a new sport, practice with your friends or add a fun and exciting touch to your workout routine, these indoor sports arenas in Vizag come to the rescue. Check out these places that guarantee excellent amenities and unforgettable memories!

