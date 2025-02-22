The thought of food is exciting in itself. But food and fun combined? That’s a recipe for a good time. In these spots in Vizag, a meal isn’t limited to sitting on a chair and chewing your food – the experience includes games, art, and more. Check out these seven restaurants in Visakhapatnam that serve fun alongside food:

1. ARTCOM

Step into a comic book at this quirky 2D-themed café. The monochrome interiors make you feel like you’re inside an illustration! But that’s not all—ARTCOM lets you unleash your creativity by painting ceramics with the provided brushes and paints. Not into peaceful activities? Suit up and smash away in their in-house Rage Room.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

2. Platform 65 The Train-Themed Restaurant

Love trains? Platform 65 brings them to your table—literally. Miniature trains chug along tracks, delivering your food right to you. With seating that mimics a railway coach, this restaurant makes every meal feel like a fun journey.

Location: Waltair Main Road

3. Bot 9 AI Themed Restaurant

Marvel fans, this one’s for you! From life-sized figures of Iron Man, Hulk, and Spiderman to futuristic space capsule food delivery, Bot 9 blends tech with taste. It’s a must-visit for anyone who loves sci-fi vibes with their meal.

Location: PM Palem

4. The Secret Garden

Tucked inside the Vishwanadh Sports Club, The Secret Garden isn’t just a dining spot—it’s an entire adventure. Eat your meal, then dive into activities like go-karting, trampoline jumping, neon badminton, or even a water park experience. It’s the perfect spot for an action-packed day.

Location: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Akkayyapalem

5. Studio Grill

A hotspot for Vizag’s youth, Studio Grill pairs delicious food with entertainment. Enjoy Xbox gaming, outdoor turf matches, and even a private theatre—all under one roof. Add in live music and events, and this place is buzzing with energy.

Location: Sagar Nagar

6. Wabi Sabi Art Café

For those who enjoy an artsy ambience, Wabi Sabi is a dream come true. This café doubles as an art gallery where you can buy paintings and plants. A dedicated space for board games, books, and carrom adds to its charm. Keep an eye out for their creative workshops too!

Location: Visalakshi Nagar

7. Makkhan Masala

Located in Hotel Budhil Park, this vegetarian haven is known for its delectable North and South Indian dishes, especially the thalis. But the real fun begins at the hotel’s ground-floor gaming zone, which features PS5 consoles, billboards, and stylish RGB-lit seating for a high-tech gaming experience.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

8. Planet 9

Ever had your food served by robots? At Planet 9, AI-powered waiters bring your dishes to the table. The futuristic setting, coupled with delicious food, makes this a one-of-a-kind experience in Vizag.

Location: Ramatalkies

Who says lunch has to be just about eating? These fun restaurants in Visakhapatnam prove that a meal can be an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, an art lover, a tech geek, or just someone looking for a little extra excitement with their food, these spots guarantee a fun-filled dining adventure. Which one are you visiting first?

