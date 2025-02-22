On 21 February 2025, the flashbacks of deadly COVID-19 were on the rise after a new human-infecting coronavirus named HKU5-CoV-2 was discovered in China. This virus has raised concerns due to its potential for animal-to-human transmission, similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s an overview of this discovery:

What is HKU5-CoV-2?

The HKU5-CoV-2 is a new lineage of the HKU5 coronavirus, initially identified in Japanese pipistrelle bats in Hong Kong. It belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes viruses like MERS.

Similar to SARS-CoV-2, HKU5-CoV-2 also uses the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor to enter human cells. However, it is said that HKU5-CoV-2 impact on the body is significantly less than that of SARS-CoV-2.

While it can infect human cells and tissues in lab settings, researchers emphasize that its ability to spread rapidly among humans is much weaker than SARS-CoV-2.

Research and Concerns

The discovery of the human-infecting coronavirus was made by a team led by renowned virologist Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who highlighted potential risks but warned that the threat might be overestimated, as HKU5-CoV-2 has a lower transmission efficiency compared to SARS-CoV-2.



The discovery brings to light ongoing risks associated with zoonotic diseases but emphasizes the need for continued monitoring rather than reacting with immediate panic over another pandemic scenario.

As of 22 February 2025, no human-affected cases related to HKU5-CoV-2 have been detected.

