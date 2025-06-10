Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious target to complete 1,040 km of national highways in Andhra Pradesh during the current financial year, with a planned investment of Rs 20,067 crore. At a review meeting held on 9 June 2025 with officials from Roads and Buildings (R&B), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and contractors involved in ongoing road projects, the Chief Minister called for swift action in resolving all land acquisition, forest, and wildlife clearance issues by the end of July.

Expressing concern over delays, Chandrababu Naidu pulled up contractors for lagging progress and firmly stated that no further hold-ups in the construction of national highways in Andhra Pradesh would be tolerated.

During the meeting, officials reported that 770 km of highway works were completed in the previous fiscal year under NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with an expenditure of Rs 11,325 crore. Andhra Pradesh currently has a total road network of 8,744 km, which includes 4,406 km managed by NHAI, 641 km under PIU-MoRTH, and 3,697 km under NH (R&B).

At present, 3,483 km of roadworks are underway across 144 projects under NHAI and MoRTH, amounting to an investment of Rs 76,856 crore. Officials also informed the CM that new projects are set to launch soon, covering 1,392 km under NHAI and another 2,091 km under MoRTH.

As part of the ‘Mission Pothole-Free Roads’ initiative, which was launched by the Chief Minister in November last year with a budget of Rs 860.81 crore, officials shared that 97% of the work has been completed as of 6 June. They added that repairs and pothole fillings have been finished on 19,475 km of roads, and the remaining works are expected to be wrapped up by 31 July.

