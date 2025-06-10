An ideal day often involves spending time with loved ones, enjoying a captivating movie or series, or embarking on an exciting adventure, but all these activities will be incomplete without having a delicious meal paired with them. Whether it be indulging in the cheesiest pizza or discovering the most flavorful biriyani, this list of eateries in Gajuwaka has a spot for you to make memories.

Loaded Bear

Loaded Bear has cultivated a dedicated following by providing healthy meals, including build-your-own salads and Mexican rice bowls. The consistent quality and quiet, comfortable atmosphere make it ideal for both solo diners and small groups seeking a satisfying experience. While unassuming, its dishes are so visually appealing they often get shared on Instagram.

Location: Chaitanya Nagar, Gajuwaka.

Momo Nation Cafe

This one is for those who think of momo as more than just a snack. Momo Nation Cafe offers a range of steamed, fried, and tandoori momos. Regulars speak admiringly of the service, clean interiors, and affordability. While momos remain the main act, their Maggi variations and chilled beverages aren’t far behind in popularity.

Location: Akkireddypalem, Gajuwaka

La Pino’z Pizza

A nationwide chain with a soft spot in Vizagites’ hearts, La Pino’z Pizza brings its signature oversized slices and variety-heavy menu to Gajuwaka. The ambience is functional and familiar, and that’s what works. While you’re unlikely to be surprised by what’s served, you’ll rarely be disappointed. It’s the kind of place where food arrives quickly and disappears even quicker.

Location: Opposite to IDFC first bank, Old Gajuwaka

BRUNCH & SUPPER

This cosy café offers a relaxed and casual atmosphere. The menu, featuring continental cuisine with an emphasis on non-vegetarian comfort food alongside ample vegetarian choices, is a favourite among regulars who frequently order Mandakini Biryani, Chicken Majestic, and butter chicken.

Location: Indira Colony, Gajuwaka,

Maawa Mandi & 11 Biryani’s

Biryani lovers will find their cravings met, and possibly challenged, at Maawa Mandi & 11 Biryani’s. As the name suggests, they don’t hold back. From Hyderabadi to Andhra-style, and rich Mandi spreads with meat laid over fragrant rice, it’s a full sensory experience. The portions, and the punch of the spices make it a fan favourite.

Location: Meharnagar, Old Gajuwaka

These spots in Gajuwaka quietly continue to draw crowds, day after day, meal after meal. Whether you’re passing through or living nearby, these eateries in Gajuwaka are worth pausing for. Each one tells a different food story, and if you’re listening (and tasting), they’ve got plenty to say.

