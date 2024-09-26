The last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kickstarted a week of entertaining tasks. A new promo offered a glimpse into today’s episode:

1. Pattukone undu, lekapothey pagilipotundi

This promo introduced a physically demanding task where clan members must balance a frame with a screw-handled balloon to prevent it from bursting. Manikanta is the Sanchalak for this task.

2. Entertainment and a Flirtatious Air

Amidst the serious tasks, Bigg Boss Telugu provided entertainment by asking Prithvi to sing. He hummed a romantic song, prompting Nabeel to tease him. When Bigg Boss inquired about the song’s intended recipient, Prithvi playfully answered it was for Vishnu Priya, eliciting laughter from housemates and audience alike.

3. The plot twist or plot hole?

The second promo hints at escalating drama. After losing a task, the Kantara clan faced a twist: the Shakti clan could remove one of their members. This surprised housemates, as previously Shakti had to remove their member after losing. Nikhil chose to remove Nabeel, angering the Kantara clan. Vishnu Priya called Nikhil “two-faced.”

6. Questions, opinions, and conflicts

When Prerana questioned Manikanta’s removal from the Shakti clan, Sonia claimed he volunteered, which Manikanta denied, sparking an argument within his clan. Prerana remarked “Chillar fellows,” saying Kantara pressured Manikanta unfairly. Seetha expressed frustration at the clan conflicts overshadowing the wildcard entry challenge. The promo ends with Manikanta vowing to “zip his mouth shut,” met with Sonia’s sarcastic thanks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to deliver entertaining tasks. This week is proving to be particularly interesting with the confirmed wild card entries and the housemates’ unique opportunity to prevent them.

