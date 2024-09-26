Duvvada Station is set to be improved and transformed. According to a report circulated by Eenadu, the Central Government has allocated Rs 26.31 crores for the development of the Duvvada Railway Station in Visakhapatnam. This is a part of the Amrit Bharat Scheme, which aims to enhance and modernise railway stations throughout the Indian Railways network.

The station currently has four platforms: Platform 1 serves trains heading towards Vijayawada, while Platform 4 caters to trains bound for Visakhapatnam. Platforms 2 and 3 are used by non-stop express and goods trains passing through the station. In addition to upgrading the existing platforms, a new platform is set to be constructed on the NTPC track side of the station.

The original station building, constructed in 1997, will be demolished to make way for the new platform. Platform 1 will be converted into the main line, allowing superfast trains to use this track for services towards Vijayawada. Work on the first platform is already underway, and the height of Platform 4 has been raised to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

Additionally, several new facilities will be introduced to the station. These include an administrative building, a booking counter, an RR cabin and a PRS counter, along with restrooms and toilets for passengers. Also, Platform 4 will be equipped with four new sheds for waiting passengers. The area around the platform will also see developments, as roads will be widened, and a new bus bay will be arranged for smoother transportation.

Once the development works are completed, Duvvada Railway Station will be equipped with modern infrastructure similar to Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Local commuters are enthusiastic about the possibility of additional train halts at Duvvada in the near future, further improving connectivity.

