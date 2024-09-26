The All India Inter Railway Men and Women Boxing Championship commenced on September 24 in Visakhapatnam. The 78th Men and 17th Women Boxing Championship organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) took place in Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam, Waltair.

The chief guest, Saurabh Prasad Divisional Railway Manager, inaugurated the event. The four-day mega event ends on September 27. with a competition between some of the finest boxers of Indian railways. Almost 125 boxers representing 12 teams from 14 zones are going to participate in this event.

With a first bout between Patiala Locomotive and Western Railway, a total of 19 bouts across 7 weight categories took place on the inauguration day. Patiala Locomotive Works won the bout with 5-0 points.

Speaking on the occasion DRM Saurabh Prasad said that the All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship in Visakhapatnam, will not only focus on the competitive spirit but also promote solidarity among the players.

Vice President of ECoRWWO Madahusmitha Sahoo, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Joint Sports Officer B Avinash, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati, Assistant Sports Officer Ashok Kumar and other senior officials graced the occasion.

Legacy of All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship

The All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship is an annual event that showcases talented boxers from various Indian Railways zones. Organized by the Indian Railways, it consists of both men’s and women’s divisions.

The origins of the championship date back several decades, with the first edition of the Men’s Inter Railway Boxing Championship being held in 1946, making the event one of the oldest sports tournaments within Indian Railways. The Women’s Inter Railway Boxing Championship was introduced much later, as boxing for women became more formally recognized in sports.

The championship is aimed at promoting sports culture within the Indian Railways while offering a platform for emerging talent to compete and gain recognition on a national stage.

