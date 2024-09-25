Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is in its fourth week of airing on both Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. This season introduces several exciting elements, including the new role of clan chief replacing the captain, unlimited prize money, rations, and non-stop entertainment. The show has captivated viewers with its numerous plot twists and jaw-dropping moments. Before yesterday’s episode, Ram Gopal Varma shared on X the voting number for a missed call vote supporting Sonia. This unexpected move surprised the audience, giving them a sneak peek into the episode’s potential drama.

Here are some highlights that set the stage for this week’s episodes:

1. Ongoing Argument:

Yashmi and Sonia’s dispute from the previous episode continues, with the two exchanging heated opinions. The argument, which began in the Bigg Boss house garden, spilled into the house when Sonia confronted Yashmi to defend herself against accusations. Subsequently, Yashmi, Prerana, Seetha, and Nabeel discussed Sonia and Nikhil’s behaviour in the house.

2. Sonia’s Misunderstandings:

Sonia expressed her disappointment in Nikhil during this episode. She explained to him how she felt when he told Prithvi about her potentially negative influence on them both—a point Yashmi had raised in the previous episode.

3. Comic Relief:

Amid the house’s tense atmosphere, a light-hearted moment occurred before the day’s main task. Prithvi and Vishnu Priya became the centre of attention, with Nikhil, Nainika, and Seetha joining in to tease the duo. This brought laughter to the audience, providing a welcome break before the upcoming challenge.

4. Battle for Power with the Hammer!

The day-long task, “Battle for Power,” featured a hammer placed in the garden’s center. Housemates who were voted out of the clan chief race had to grab the hammer and give it to another contestant. Nikhil, as the Shakti clan leader, voted out Aditya Om at the start.

5. Unexpected Twist:

Aditya Om surprised everyone by giving the hammer to Prithvi, who then voted Manikanta out of the clan chief race.

6. A Fierce Contest:

During the episode, Vishnu Priya demonstrated her physical strength by fiercely competing with Nikhil for the hammer.

7. Seetha’s Controversy:

While Yashmi accepted Seetha’s reason for wanting a different clan chief, Nainika disagreed. She was irritated by Seetha’s seemingly unreasonable statement to vote her out of the race, adding tension to the episode.

8. The New Clan Chief:

After an intense competition to eliminate other housemates, Bigg Boss granted Nainika a special power to take the hammer for the final round. She chose to give it to Seetha, who stood her ground and voted out Prerana.

Yesterday’s episodes reshaped alliances and broke existing bonds among unexpected housemates. The newly released promos hint at more drama and entertainment to come. Here’s what we can anticipate in today’s episode:

9. Chief Selection:

With Seetha as the new Kantara clan chief, housemates now have the opportunity to choose which clan they want to join.

10. Housemates Switch Sides:

Vishnu Priya and Nainika opt to join the Kantara clan, hoping for strong competition and recognition. Sonia and Prithvi stay with the Shakti clan, while Nabeel expresses support for Seetha and remains in the Kantara clan.

11. A sudden intervention:

As with previous promos, this one ends on a suspenseful note. Yashmi shares her view that the Kantara clan members are more accepting of game outcomes and can provide fair competition without personal bias. Just as Yashmi finishes speaking, Prerana asks Bigg Boss to wait, leaving the audience in suspense.

12. An Earthquake:

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 announced the beginning of this week’s task, “Survival of the Fittest.” In the history of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, there have never been more than six wildcard entries—let alone twelve. The housemates now have the opportunity to prevent any of these potential wildcard contestants from joining, provided they perform well in the task.

The promo doesn’t reveal Manikanta and Aditya’s clan choices, further building anticipation for today’s episode. The method of wildcard entries into the house and Bigg Boss’s criteria for determining housemates’ successes and failures remain undisclosed.

Rumours about the show introducing wildcard contestants have been circulating online since the season’s inception. Bigg Boss Telugu Eight airs on Star Maa channel and Disney+ Hotstar daily at 9:30 PM, and 9:00 PM on weekends. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the housemates and the show so far!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss updates.