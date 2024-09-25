Movies have long served as mirrors reflecting the hidden, often uncomfortable truths of society. From the deep-rooted oppression of women to the social stigmatization of ‘forbidden’ desires and marginalized identities, certain Indian movies on OTT delve into the darker recesses of human behaviour and societal injustice. These films go beyond mere entertainment, exploring the complexities of trauma, isolation, and the struggle for autonomy in a world bound by rigid norms. Here are 7 such Indian movies on OTT whose dark and unexplored themes will boggle your mind and give you a different perspective on life!

1. Mathrubhoomi – A nation without women

Female children are drowned to death in a village as their families don’t want to pay hefty sums of dowry once they grow up. This ritual had been a part of the village for a long time, resulting in a drastic reduction of the women population in the village. Now, the men are desperate to get married but are frustrated as there are no women left for them. A single marriage hasn’t taken place in the last 15 years.

Raisharan is a rich man who lives with his 5 sons. He wants his elder son to get married, and manages to find a woman named Kalki, for whom he has to pay a substantial dowry. But in a place where everyone wants a woman for themselves, Kalki is suppressed and mistreated by male chauvinists.

OTT Platform: Youtube

2. Nishabd

Viajy is an 80-year-old man who leading a happy life with his wife Amrita and 18-year-old daughter Ritu. During a holiday, Ritu brings her friend Jia to their household. Jia captures Vijay’s attention with her carefree and childish nature. However, things become complicated when these two start growing feelings for each other wrecking the whole family dynamics.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Shaitan

Amrita Jayshankar feels lonely and retreats into herself after the death of her mother. Her father refuses to help her daughter and band her from getting counselling. Amrita soon finds a group of friends and starts abusing alcohol and drugs. One day, however, they get into trouble as they accidentally kill a couple on the road.

To escape from the punishment, they try to bribe the police constable, who demands Rs 25 lakhs. Confused about how to get the money, they plan to stage a kidnap and ask for money from Amrita’s father.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Ugly

Rahul, a struggling actor, embarks on a desperate search for his missing daughter, Kali. Tensions rise as he and her stepfather, Bose, a policeman, start accusing each other of kidnapping the girl. What begins as a case of a missing child spirals into a complex journey, revealing deep-seated human greed, bruised egos, and the unspoken emotions of the characters involved.

OTT Platform: YouTube

5. Biriyaani

Khadeeja is a married Muslim woman who is confined within the four walls of the household in the name of religion. She tries to liberate herself financially and sexually. She becomes a sex worker but soon finds out that her soul is still unhappy. So, she decides to take revenge on the people who made her life miserable.

OTT Platform: Simply South OTT

6. Jaggi

Jaggi is a schoolboy who lives in Punjab and is misinterpreted as gay due to his erectile dysfunction. No one is ready to understand him and he is bullied by his fellowmates. He goes through dreadful abuse due to societal expectations.

OTT Platform: MUBI/Prime Video

7. Maharaja

After a break-in at his home, a soft-spoken barber in Chennai vows revenge, telling the police in cryptic terms that his “Lakshmi” has been stolen. The authorities are left puzzled, unsure if he’s referring to a person or a valuable possession. As his relentless search for the mysterious “Lakshmi” begins, the line between truth and obsession blurs.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Explore these Indian movies on OTT platforms, which dive into human suffering and nudge us to rethink deep-rooted societal inequities. Do let us know what your take on them!

