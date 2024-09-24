Not all great movies are defined by their ratings. Some films may fly under the radar in terms of numbers, but they leave an indelible mark on our hearts. Whether it’s through their unconventional love stories, deep emotional journeys, or meaningful themes, these Bollywood movies on OTT may be rated under 8 on IMDb and are often overlooked, but they resonate on a much deeper level.

1. Sanam Teri Kasam

Saru is a librarian, whose parents are eager to get married. However, she gets rejected several times due to her looks. Frustrated, her sister, who wants to get married to her boyfriend in a month, puts Saru under pressure. Desperate for help, Saru meets Inder, a cold-hearted, notorious figure in the neighbourhood. Things get complicated when Saru’s parents misinterpret her relationship with Inder.

While a typical love story between two good protagonists makes our hearts flutter, this love story of an anti-hero will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions and compel you to root for their unexpected bond.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema, Zee5

IMDb rating: 7.6

2. Tamasha

Tara and Ved meet on a holiday in Corsica and instantly get drawn to each other during the journey. However, they make a vow to keep their real identities a secret, with hopes of not falling in love. They enjoy a playful time together, often pretending to be movie characters, with Ved taking on the role of “Don”, and Tara pretending to be “Mona Darling.”

Fast forward to four years, Tara encounters Ved again, but he has turned into a completely different person. Trying to bring back his former charisma, Tara tries to spend more time with him. Tamasha is a captivating psychological drama which emphasises the importance of mental health and explores how our fate is ultimately in our own hands.

OTT platform: Netflix, ZEE5

IMDb rating: 7.4

3. October

Dan is a free-spirited, 21-year-old who is navigating the ups and downs of life with his fellow interns at a hotel. Shiuli, one of his co-workers, often bears the brunt fruit of Dan’s brash behaviour. Everything seems fine until a tragic event unexpectedly changes their lives. Redefining the traditional narrative of a typical love story, October explores the depth and quiet power of love.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.5

4. Dear Zindagi

Kaira is a young cinematographer navigating her struggles and insecurities. She meets Dr Jehangir Khan, an unconventional therapist, who helps her embrace life’s imperfections with clarity. With a heartwarming bond between Kaira and Jug, Dear Zindagi explores the complexities of life, love and mental health, making in one of the best bollywood movies to watch on OTT.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.4

5. Kedarnath

An age-old story of love defying caste boundaries!

Mansoori is a Muslim man who carries pilgrims to the holy town of Kedarnath. Mandakini is a high-caste Brahmin girl who is already engaged to marry a man of the same caste. However, fate and their faiths have different plans for them. They form a bond as they navigate beautiful valleys, leading them to get caught in a timeless struggle for love against societal norms.

OTT platform: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 6.8

While you explore these overlooked Bollywood movies on OTT platforms, let us know what are some other underrated gems should be added to this list!

