Gear up for some amazing movies on OTT platforms that will surely bring a dose of mystery, entertainment and drama into your life this week. From Vaazha, which paints a realistic picture of adulthood, the emotional journey of underprivileged children in Vaazhai to the recently released superhero-drama Saripodha Shanivaram, and Pixer’s much-anticipated movie Inside out 2 – many exciting movies are hitting the small screens. Check out where you can watch these movies for solid entertainment!

1. Vaazha – The Biopic of Billion Boys

Ajo, Vishnu, Moosa, Kalaam, and Vivek are friends who have attained adulthood. Society and their parents labelled them as losers and troublemakers. Embarrassed by this humiliation, they take a challenging route to prove their worth. However, new challenges await them as they enter a competitive society.

With a star cast, including Saaf Bros, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Ajin Joy, Azzes Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Kottayam Nazeer and others Vaazha- The Biopic of Billion Boys is a Malayalam coming of age drama, with the subtitle promising an interesting plotline.

Release date: September 23

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Saripodha Sanivaram

Surya, an LIC agent lists out all the injustices that happens around him on weekdays, and on Saturday, he teaches the bad guys a good lesson, striking each name off his “revenge” list. One day, he comes across a corrupt inspector who brutally attacks poor people for petty reasons. Surya decides to save those innocent people by hook or by crook.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodha Sanivaram is the story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero, thanks to his unwavering determination and strong sense of justice.

Release date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Demonte Colony 2

Debbie is determined to find the secret behind her lover, Sam’s suicide. She believes that it was not just a suicide, and that there is much more than what meets the eye. As she feels the presence of Sam, she decides to contact his spirit. This leads her to a quest where she has to break a curse that reoccurs every six years.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 2 continues the thrilling yet horrifying narrative of its prequel, Demente Colony.

Release date: September 27

OTT Platform: Zee 5

4. Vaazhai

Sivanandhan is a twelve-year-old boy who, despite being a bright student, is forced to lug around banana bunches during weekends due to poverty. Sivanandhan’s family struggles to bear their increasing debts. As his mother’s health declines, the boy is forced to enter the labour force to take care of his family.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Vaazhai is a Tamil-language drama that navigates the emotional journey of underprivileged children.

Release date: September 27

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Love Sitara

Sitara is grappling with the complexities of love, relationships and family obligations. As she navigates through emotional turmoil, the story unfolds into a heartfelt journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the transformative power of love.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and starring Sobhita Dhupipala, Sawhney, Sonalee Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddartha, Sitara is one of the most-anticipated romance movies coming to OTT platforms. It explores the themes of love, family and self-discovery.

Release date: September 27

OTT platform: ZEE5

6. Inside Out 2

Riley hits puberty, her emotions are in chaos with a new set of emotions coming to the headquarters! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have been taking care of Riley for the past 13 years, have become suppressed emotions. As Anxiety is taking over Railey’s personality, she tries to navigate challenges in a new environment and adjust to her new emotions and bodily changes.

Pixar’s much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2 dives into the vibrant emotional world of a teenager’s mind.

Release date: September 25

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Taaza Khabar 2

Taaza Khabar returns with a gripping second season, as Bhuvan Bam plays Vasant ‘Vasya’ Gawde, who wrestles with his power to foresee the future, which has been endangering his relationships. Directed by Himank Gaur, the season intensifies with the arrival of a new villain, Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi). As Vasya confronts darker forces, the emotional stakes rise, with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Manjrekar joining the cast.

Release date: September 27

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Don’t miss out on these exciting movies to add to your watchlist, and make your September all the more binge-worthy with the latest OTT releases this week.

