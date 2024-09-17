Mr Bachchan, the adaptation of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 Hindi film ‘Raid’, was one of the most anticipated movies to watch that was recently released on OTT. The response to the film, however, hasn’t been great. Many reviews have dismissed the film, blaming its delayed narratives, overdone song numbers entertainment value, and unbalanced antagonist.

For those who agree with this take, here are 7 alternative movies to watch on OTT to watch instead:

1. Dabangg (2010)

Inspector Chulbul Pandey of the Uttar Pradesh police force sees himself as a modern-day Robin Hood.

Apart from taking down wrongdoers in a unique way, his interests lie in being an attention-seeking, boisterous presence. However, things take a turn when he crosses paths with Rajjo, a woman who captures his heart instantly.

Right on the verge of love, however, Chulbul’s world is threatened by Chedi Singh, a vengeful politician who wants to destroy him. Who wins this fight? Watch and find out.

The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sonu Sood in the main roles.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Theri (2016)

Where Mr Bachchan fell short of balancing the scales between comedy and action, Theri (available on OTT) succeeded.

The film tells the story of an honest ex-police officer, Joseph Kuruvilla, whose family is brutally murdered by a powerful politician. Vijay leaves this past behind and assumes a new identity, wanting to raise his daughter in peace. However, a series of unforeseen events threaten to expose his true identity.

What follows is a gripping tale of how Joseph fights to protect his daughter and seek vengeance for the loss of his family.

The first half of the movie flows calmly, showing sweet family dynamics sprinkled with hilarious moments, but the second half is packed with action.

This Tamil-language film stars Vijay, Amy Jackson and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

3. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

In this action-packed drama, Shiva is a charming and mischievous small-time crook, whose world is turned upside down when a young girl, Neha, mistakes him for her father, Vikram Rathore – a fearless police officer who was tragically killed by corrupt politicians.

Forced into a role he never expected, Shiva must take on the identity of Vikram and fight against the ruthless MLA Nasser and his gang of criminals.

As he battles to protect the people of a small town in Bihar, Shiva transforms from a petty thief to a reluctant hero, standing up for justice in Vikram Rathore’s place.

If it is a well-done comedy-action film you’re looking for, Rowdy Rathore, with its bubbly dialogues and revenge-based plot is perfect to watch. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, and he delivers as promised.

Watch on: Netflix

4. Sarainodu (2016)

Gana, a former military officer, has made it his mission to deliver justice by taking down corrupt individuals who have managed to avoid legal consequences. However, his life takes a complicated turn when the woman he loves makes him an offer: she’ll marry him, but only if he abandons his violent methods. Now, Gana faces a tough decision, torn between his sense of justice and his desire for love.

With Allu Arjun’s multifaceted role as a son, a harbinger of justice, and a lover, there ar layers to this mass entertainer. Brahmanandam’s role also doesn’t fail to add a beat of laughter to the film.

Watch on: Sun NXT

5. Tagore (2003)

Contrasting Mr Bachchan’s overbearing comedy, Tagore, starring Chiranjeevi, is thought-provoking and influential in all its seriousness. The film carries a proclamation for social responsibility in its narrative.

Tagore, a dedicated professor, teams up with his former students to form a group called the ACF.

Their mission is simple yet powerful: to expose corruption and hold dishonest officials accountable while safeguarding innocent civilians from their harmful influence.

Watch on: Sun NXT, Zee5

6. Pokiri (2006)

Pandu is a mercenary assassin who will accept any contract, as long as the price is right.

The police are eager to question him, while the underworld seeks his services to eliminate their rivals. His past is shrouded in mystery, known only to him, and he has no intention of revealing his true identity.

Caught between two warring gangs and an unscrupulous cop who threatens his girlfriend, this money-driven criminal faces threats on all sides.

While this may feel like a disheartening role reversal of Mr Bachchan to start off with, the plot twist at the end will change your mind.

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Singham (2011)

Bajirao Singham, a principled and courageous police officer, stands firmly against injustice. When he crosses paths with the corrupt politician Jaikant Shikre, Singham resolves to confront and bring him to justice.

The movie draws on themes like the loyalty of rural communities, the corruption that obstructs justice, and the power of one man to inspire systemic change despite the odds.

Prakash Raj’s portrayal of the antagonist is firmly terrifying (a trait that Mr Bachchan lacked, with a fickle villain), and Ajay Devgn’s performance as Singham is strong and fearless.

You’re likely to find the energy and charisma that Mr Bachchan is missing in this movie, which can be watched on OTT.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

Part ‘masala’ mass entertainers, part romantic, part self-righteous – these movies have it all and more. Whether or not you enjoyed Mr Bachchan, it is worth it to watch these movies on OTT for their sheer brilliance!

