It’s Monday, and that means it is time to see the much-anticipated lineup of movies and series that this week has in store. From Lal Salaam, a cricketer’s scandal story to Thangalaan, the tale of an age-old quest for gold, this week promises even more action than the previous one. Here’s a breakdown of what this week’s top OTT releases are and where you can watch them!

1. Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a respected tribal leader who lives with his family in the village of Veppur. His land has been seized by a Zamindar, and his community and family are in debt now. Thangalaan, despite supernatural warnings, tries to look for an age-old treasure to defend his community from foreign exploitation.

Release date: September 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Siddharth, a city man, has taken on the role of the new Panchayat Secretary in Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. His unexpected transition to village life, along with the panchayat duties and the quirky people he encounters, brings plenty of humour and fun.

Starring Abhishek Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a Tamil remake of the popular Hindi web series, Panchayat. Given Panchayat’s success, this is definitely one of the most-anticipated OTT releases this week!

Release date: September 20

OTT Platform: Prime Video

3. Lal Salaam

Thiru and Shamshuddin are talented frenemies from Murarbad, a place where Muslims and Hindus co-exist peacefully. As the elections approach, local politicians try to stir communal riots in the place. They try to capitalise on Thiru and Shamshuddin’s rivalry in cricket to win the elections.

Starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, and Vikranth, Lal Salaam is a Tamil movie which revolves around the struggle of these aspiring cricketers, who are thrown out of their local teams despite their talent.

Release date: September 20

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

4. Agatha All Along

Marvel is back with another suspenseful plotline!

Agatha Harkness, powerless and trapped by a spell, is freed by a mysterious goth teen who asks her to guide him through the Witches’ Road. Intrigued by his plea and his motivations, Agatha forms a coven with him and embarks upon the dangerous trials of the Witches’ Road to reclaim her abilities and uncover the teen’s true intentions.

Release date: September 18

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam

Subramanayam is a middle-aged man who views himself as the hero of his story. His son, Arjun, always wanted to belong to a rich background. Their story takes a turn when this dynamic duo gets wealthy!

Release date: September 20

OTT Platform: Aha

6. 1000 Babies

Rahman’s upcoming Malayalam web series focuses on mass infanticide in the town of Kerala. Starring Neena Gupta, Sanju Sivaram, Adil Ibrahim, and Sreekath Balachandran as main leads, this drama promises a gripping experience through its spine-chilling teaser.

Release date: September 20

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates

Bill Gates, talks about futuristic topics ranging from artificial intelligence to income inequality. Watch this series to understand far-reaching topics, world problems and how to solve them – all from the point of view of the world’s richest and most successful man.

Release date: September 18

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these OTT releases tops your watch list this week!

