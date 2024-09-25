The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting, originally scheduled for 23 September 2024, was adjourned for the first time in over three years due to protests led by corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDA corporators called for the resignation of Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, accusing her of involvement in a bribery scandal.

TDP corporator Raparthi Kanna (Ward 93) alleged that the Mayor, along with a former GVMC Commissioner and other officials, accepted bribes amounting to Rs 5 crore to halt an inquiry into an undergoing scam within the corporation. According to Raparthi, the scam involved GVMC officials and had come to light a few months ago through a YSRCP leader. The 93rd Ward CorporTor demanded that the Mayor step down from her position to allow for a transparent investigation, stating that she could resume her duties if cleared of any wrongdoing.

Further accusations were made regarding a separate case of alleged misappropriation of Rs crore by an official from the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Funds which were supposed to be distributed to sanitation workers over the past three years.

The protests at the meeting escalated into heated exchanges between the NDA corporators and YSRCP leaders. Despite the Mayor’s efforts to restore order by adjourning the meeting twice—first for 10 minutes, and then for an hour—the protests continued. With no resolution in sight, the Mayor postponed the meeting to September 25.

As a result of the unrest caused by the demand for the resignation of the Mayor of Visakhapatnam, no discussion took place on the 75-point agenda set for the day’s meeting. In response to the opposition’s demands, YSRCP corporators have planned a counter-protest at the GVMC Gandhi Statue on September 25, the same day the rescheduled meeting is set to take place.

