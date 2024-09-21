The GVMC, which partially undertook the demolition of the concrete structures built on the site allegedly encroached by Neha Reddy, daughter of Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, at Bheemunipatnam near Visakhapatnam in the first week of this month, resumed the process on 21 September. The GVMC action followed the fresh directive by the High Court to demolish the structures.

According to the GVMC, the constructions were taken up in survey numbers 1516, 1517, 1519 and 1523 in violation of the CRZ rules.

The GVMC earlier took up the demolition process following a directive by the High Court. The court gave the directive after hearing the PIL filed by Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

When the GVMC served notices on Neha Reddy, she moved the High Court single bench challenging the order. However, the single bench denied stay giving a jolt to Neha Reddy. With Neha Reddy failing to get any relief from the court, the GVMC initiated action and demolished some structures.

In a fresh directive, the court ordered complete demolition of the structures on the site belonging to Neha Reddy. It also directed the GVMC to collect the amount spent on demolition from Neha Reddy. The constructions were taken up when Vijaya Sai Reddy was the YSRCP in charge of the North Andhra region. Neha Reddy had planned to build a star hotel on the site.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu