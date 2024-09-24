Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, streaming on OTT, is in its fourth week, and tension is building amidst the housemates. As we journey through the fourth week, it is safe to assume that this week is packed with drama, entertainment, and limitless plot twists for the audience to enjoy. As Bigg Boss progresses into the next episode, promos for Day 23 have been released.

The released promo highlights the fight between Sonia and Yashmi. Yashmi declared a bold statement towards Sonia, saying that she was taking advantage of Prithvi’s aggression in the task and using him as a weapon. Sonia is seen defending herself and Nikhil is shown in the promo, deeply thinking about something. The promo ended with an emotional dose, with Yashmi crying and mumbling that Sonia is not strong and is using Prithvi in a bad way.

Battle for Power:

The newly released promo shows a new way of voting for the chief of the Kantara clan. Prithvi got the hammer to knock out a housemate undeserving of being the chief with Aditya’s help and he knocked out Manikanta from the race. Prithvi’s point highlighted Manikanta’s incapability of defending and protecting his clan members, should he get one.

Nikhil passed the hammer to Seetha who knocked out Yashmi because she wanted someone new. The promo shows Nikhil giving the hammer to Sonia who voted for Nabeel to be removed from the options for the clan chief, saying that she has not seen any leadership qualities in him.

Nainika is shown with the hammer as she removes Vishnu Priya from the clan chief race as she states that Vishnu has less enthusiasm for the clan chief’s position. The promo ended with Prithvi fighting for the hammer and handing it to Seetha.

Seetha is seen using the hammer to eliminate Nainika from the race for the same reason she used for Yashmi, voicing out her support for Prerana.

What awaits us in the Day 23 episode? Watch and find out! Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is available to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

