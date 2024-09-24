The nominations in the Bigg Boss house are known for their spicy drama and unexpected moments where one housemate nominates another. This is the fourth week of Bigg Boss Season 8 Telugu, and the promise of limitless entertainment is going strong. Since Nikhil is the only clan chief, he was exempted from nomination. That said, here are seven moments from the last episode that left the audience baffled and curious about this week’s episodes:

1. Manikanta and weakness:

These two were the words used by the five members who nominated Manikanta. During the Prabhavathi 2.0 task, Manikanta displayed his physical weakness to the housemates, which is now being used as a point for their nominations. Despite the negative comments about physical strength, Manikanta adamantly stated that he is not weak and promised to change the way he deals with his emotions.

2. A new target for the house:

Aditya was nominated the most by the housemates, surprising the audience. Aditya was seen more in the show last week, even though he focused on defending his clan against the other clan. He took all the comments in a sportive manner, leaving the audience eager to see his play this week.

3. Unexpected choice:

Nainika was nominated by Prerana which raised a lot of eyebrows from the audience. The pair were among the least interacted ones in the previous week, raising this as a topic amongst the audience.

4. The continuing conflict:

Sonia, Prithvi and Nabeel were seen arguing and screaming at each other throughout the episode. Sonia passed some statements, calling Nabeel a ‘failed Sanchalak’ and Prithvi followed the same by calling Nabeel a ‘biased Sanchalak’ with the context of Nabeel being the Sanchalak of the Prabhavathi 2.0 task.

The trio engaged in a screaming fest and a sarcastic exchange of words between the three of them, lighting the Bigg Boss house on fire.

5. Declaration of a revenge nomination:

This nomination was not expected by the audience, as both the ladies seemingly reconciled during the weekend episodes. Vishnu expressed her confusion as to why Prerana did not defend herself against Prithvi’s cuss words but nominated her last week because of the eggs that Vishnu ate without asking.

Prerana clarified that she understood why Prithvi cussed out and concluded that she did not have to defend herself against that.

Prerana accused Vishnu Priya of nominating her out of revenge. Vishnu Priya clarified that her nomination was due to Prerana’s failure to defend herself when Prithvi used offensive language during the Prabhavathi 2.0 task. Vishnu added that if her intention had been revenge, she would have cited Prerana’s own hurtful remarks—such as “characterless” and “rakshasi”—from the egg task incident.

6. The allegation and response:

Yashmi has been speaking about how Sonia was using Prithvi and Nikhil to play the game throughout last week’s episodes. That interaction seems to have sparked a new beginning between Yashmi and Sonia in yesterday’s nomination.

When Yashmi nominated Sonia and passed the allegation of Sonia using Nikhil and Prithvi’s aggressive nature as a weapon, Sonia agreed to it. Sonia also added saying that she stopped herself, in case she got too aggressive in the game last week.

7. The plot twist:

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has the reputation of being unpredictable and random among the audience. This expectation lived up to its name in yesterday’s episode when Nikhil, who was exempted from nominations, was given a special power to save a housemate from nominations. Nikhil saved Nainika. When Bigg Boss asked Nikhil the reason for saving Nainika, he stated that the reasons used for nominating her were weak in his opinion.

Prithvi, Sonia, Aditya, Manikanta, Nabeel, and Prerana are the nominated housemates for the fourth week. This week promises a lot of drama, entertainment and excitement for the audience. Tensions are rising with constant tests on the housemates’ bonds with each other, brewing eagerness amongst the audience for the episodes.

