This fourth week’s weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 were full of drama, excitement, and entertainment, as promised at the launch of the season. The episode ended with a promo of the nomination episode, “Foam Spray Challenge”, where the housemates would nominate undeserving housemates to be eliminated from the house this week. Here is what we can expect from the nomination episode today based on the promos released:

1. Arguments with Sonia

In the newly released promo, we can see Aditya Om nominating Sonia for her gameplay. Nabeel and Sonia’s clash seems to have continued into the season’s fourth week, with Sonia calling Nabeel a ‘failed Sanchalak’.

2. Nabeel’s provocation

Nabeel has nominated Prithvi and Sonia, as seen in the promo. There is a lot of tension between him and the ones he nominated, with the increase in the volume of their verbal spats and physical actions.

3. Prithvi’s Defense

Prithvi is seen defending himself from the nomination reasons that Aditya put forward. Nabeel and Prithvi were seen clashing with each other, one more than the other while arguing back and forth regarding their behaviour in the previous episodes. It appears that Manikanta has also developed a negative perception of Prithvi, as evidenced by his decision to nominate him.

4. Unexpected Clash

Nainika and Prerana are seen arguing about the manner of playing a game. This is an unexpected clash because Nainika and Prerana have barely interacted with each other in the last week’s task. This seems to have added an extra dose of drama to the already tense atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house.

5. The Supposed Revenge Nomination

The previously resolved tension between Prerana and Vishnu Priya appears to have resurfaced, as evidenced by Vishnu Priya’s nomination of Prerana in the latest promo. This development is likely to generate significant interest among viewers, who will be eager to see the outcome of today’s nomination episode.

The promo promises a load of drama and entertainment for the audience, with the most awaited episode of the week, the nominations. The biggest awaited moments for the episode are how Sonia defends herself with the allegations, whether Prithvi will adhere to Nagarjuna’s warning of controlling his language and anger, and how Nabeel will confront Sonia and Prithvi.

