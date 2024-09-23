Formation of low pressure in the west-central Bay of Bengal, resulting in rains, is likely in the next 24 hours, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, while the districts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, Chittur and Tirupati are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain on 24 September.

Rainfall is likely on 25 September also under the influence of a low pressure. The districts which are likely to experience rain on the day include Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Stating that rains are likely to be accomplished by lighting, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management official advised the people to be alert. He said farmers, farm labourers and cattle rearers should not take shelter under trees and electric poles when it rains.

Several parts of the State experienced incessant rain in the first week of September and it caused extensive damage to roads and buildings besides crops.

Vijayawada bore the brunt of the rain which caused floods claiming several lives. Even as the State is limping back to normal, the fresh threat of rains is causing concern to the people.

