The number of persons who died in Andhra Pradesh due to floods caused by heavy rains under the influence of the cyclone has gone up to 18, while two others have gone missing. While several districts in the State have been affected by the rains, Vijayawada bore the brunt of the flood fury where several areas are still waterlogged.

The rains caused extensive damage to crops and roads in Krishna and Guntur districts where relief operations are in full swing. According to preliminary estimates, crops in over 1.75 lakh hectares in the State were damaged.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself was leading the rescue operation touring the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada. Interacting with the victims, the Chief Minister assured them of all help from the government. As many as 36 NDRF and SDRF teams were engaged in relief and rescue operations, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Chandrababu Naidu, promised all help from the Central government.

The vehicular traffic on the highway between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, which came to a halt for over 24 hours, has been restored with flood water started receding. Vehicles were allowed after a trial run was conducted on the route on 2 September.

Help pouring in

Meanwhile, aid in different forms is pouring in for the flood victims in Vijayawada. Hotel managements arranged breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 1 lakh flood victims on 2 September.

Various organisations from East Godavari and other parts sent packets of pulao, pulihora, bread and biscuits to Vijayawada. The hilltop temple of Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam will be sending 10,000 pulihora packets for the victims of the floods in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu