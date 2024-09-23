The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss are famous for being filled with drama and entertainment. This past weekend, the host Nagarjuna was seen correcting the mistakes of the housemates and explaining how they misbehaved throughout the week. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the two weekend episodes in Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

The Calm Before the Storm:

Abhay and Nikhil discussed how Nikhil handled Prithvi during the Prabhavathi 2.0 task. Aditya Om and Abhay talked about how Prithvi’s anger is being used against him by his clan.

The Balloon Task:

Nagarjuna clarified the task and provided a video reference to the housemates, showcasing that what Abhay did was wrong. The host further explained that a game should be played within the boundaries, which Abhay did not stick to in the task.

The Red Card:

The host criticized Abhay for his inappropriate statements about Bigg Boss. Despite Abhay’s apologies, Nagarjuna remained unconvinced. The other housemates intervened, apologizing on Abhay’s behalf, prompting Nagarjuna to call for a vote on Abhay’s continued stay. The host later apologized to Bigg Boss, prompting the house doors to close.

The Ladies’ Appreciation from Bigg Boss:

Vishnu Priya, Nainika, Seetha, Sonia, Prerana, and Yashmi were appreciated by the host for their fierce and competitive play during the Prabhavathi 2.0 task. Rs 6,00,000 were added to the existing Rs 6,50,000 rupees for their efforts and gameplay. It was also specified that each of the girls earned Rs 1 lakh as prize money this week.

The Dosa Incident:

Prerana apologized to Vishnu Priya regarding her ‘characterless’ statement, explaining that her intention was not properly conveyed. Vishnu Priya also was warned about her words.

Following this, Nagarjuna provided video footage regarding the dosa incident which showed Prerana serving the dosa to Vishnu. The host expressed his opinion that the audience felt that Manikanta created a different image out of something that did not happen in the first place.

Additional Corrections:

Prithvi was reprimanded regarding his anger and inappropriate language, for which he apologized. Aditya Om was advised to play a little more and Manikanta was reminded of his purpose for entering the house in the first place. Manikanta was shown video footage which made him aware that Yashmi was uncomfortable with him after the nomination.

He was told by the host to be more careful with the boundaries of other people. Sonia was told to not have any self-doubt. The audience was not satisfied with the host’s reprimands to the housemates, with the opinion that the statements were supposed to be harsher and firm.

Sunday, Funday:

Sunday was filled with entertaining tasks and energy-brimmed performances for the housemates. Two tasks were played – the Puzzle and Blindfolded Guess. The housemates completed them with a competitive nature, successfully providing entertainment and comedy to the audience.

The Kantara clan won the two games, and as a result, was given a reward of using the kitchen for an additional two hours. Though this may seem like a light reward, this can create friction amongst the housemates in the upcoming week.

Elimination:

As we recap the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 weekend episodes, we can’ forget the most important part: the eliminations. As hinted by his actions, Abhay was the third housemate to be eliminated. Abhay departed from the house after giving some advice and expressing his desire for Nikhil to be in the Top Five this season.

