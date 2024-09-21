Day 19 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 revolved around the clan chief. Housemates exchanged several doubts, questions, and statements regarding tasks and Bigg Boss’s decisions. Here are six moments that added drama and suspense to the episode:

1. Kantara clan chief Abhay’s downfall

Abhay was the episode’s focal point. Despite praise from his clan members, he was removed from the clan chief position for failing to defend it. Bigg Boss also disciplined Abhay for repeatedly making inappropriate statements about the show and its organizers, claiming unfairness. He called Bigg Boss “Biased Boss,” while Prerana dubbed the season “limitless unfairness.” Abhay even expressed frustration with Bigg Boss’s decisions. The exit option mentioned in the promos was revealed to be for Abhay.

2. Manikanta’s emotional breakdown

Manikanta expressed how Nikhil’s actions during the game affected him. Nikhil defended himself, claiming he played rough but not unfairly. Manikanta acknowledged his dislike for Nikhil’s game style but said he needed to accept it and move on. The two later reconciled with a hug.

3. Prabhavathi 2.0’s comedic conclusion

The dramatic Prabhavathi task ended on a lighthearted note. Prabhavathi thanked the housemates for protecting her eggs and announced her return to her husband. This elicited laughter from both housemates and viewers as they bid her farewell.

4. Actions have consequences

Abhay faced significant repercussions for his poor leadership. Initially, Kantara clan members could choose three contenders (excluding Abhay) for the clan chief position. However, due to Abhay’s disrespect towards Bigg Boss and the show, the entire Kantara clan lost their chance to compete for clan chief. This left clan members dismayed, unable to secure the position despite their week-long efforts.

5. Nikhil’s victory and perplexing choice

The mystery of the red egg was finally revealed: its possessor could become a clan chief contender. Nikhil, who found the egg, won the chance to compete for clan leader by winning the Prabhavathi 2.0 task. Bigg Boss instructed Nikhil to give the egg to a potential contender. After Seetha, Sonia, and Prithvi pitched their leadership qualities, Nikhil chose Sonia. This decision disappointed Seetha and left Prithvi questioning why he wasn’t considered.

6. Bigg Boss’s stern admonition

The opening of the house doors shocked both housemates and viewers, reminiscent of previous seasons when rules were neglected. Housemates apologized, attempting to placate Bigg Boss. In response, Bigg Boss demanded that housemates acknowledge his authority and agree to abide by his rules.

The clan chief contender task concluded with Nikhil retaining his position. The episode ended with housemates discussing their peers’ reactions to the tasks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Expectations for Day 20

As today’s weekend episode approaches, viewers are eager to see how host Akkineni Nagarjuna will address recent events. Here are some expectations for today’s episode:

1. Abhay’s controversial remarks

Unprecedented in Bigg Boss Telugu history, Abhay openly disrespected Bigg Boss. His questionable behavior as clan chief, including giving up mid-task, jeopardized his clan’s position. The newly released promo showcases Nagarjuna’s reaction to Abhay’s actions. The host reiterates that in the Bigg Boss house, only Bigg Boss’s will is to be followed. Nagarjuna firmly states that he will not tolerate any disrespect towards Bigg Boss. He then displays a red card to the housemates, indicating that Abhay’s behavior made him issue a red card. The promo concludes on a suspenseful note with Nagarjuna commanding Abhay to leave the house.

2. Physical altercations

Among this week’s scandals, physical violence is a point the host may address. However, without released promos, the host’s stance remains uncertain.

3. Inappropriate language

Bigg Boss, known for its family-friendly content, has disappointed viewers with an increase in inappropriate language and physical violence. The audience is concerned about the show’s departure from its typically wholesome nature.

As we recap Day 19 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, we can’t help but get excited for the next episode!

