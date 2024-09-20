Wild is the only word to describe the episode on Day 18 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. While we have seen housemates fight to win tasks throughout multiple seasons, Season Eight seems to be the exception. The housemates seemed to have crossed all limits, sparking different opinions amongst the audience. Here are some things that occurred, earning the audience’s disappointment.

1. Housemates come to blows mid-task, shocking the viewers

The episode starts with Nabeel explaining the rules for the Prabhavathi 2.0 task. The start of a clash is seen between Sonia and Nabeel, pumping the adrenaline for the episode. The minute the task starts, eggs start falling from the sky, creating confusion among the housemates as to how to collect the eggs. This started the beginning of one of the messiest episodes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu.

During the task, Sonia picked up some eggs from the unguarded Kantara clan’s nest, earning the wrath of Prerana and Yashmi. Yashmi responded in kind, shifting some eggs from the Shakti clan’s nest to her clan’s nest.

After the Sanchalak’s (Nabeel) declaration that clan members can go to any lengths to protect and secure eggs, Nikhil snatched a couple of eggs from Yashmi and Prerana, causing the fight to progress.

Aditya played the role of a peacemaker, defending Shakti clan members from his clan’s nest. The tricky and quirky task of having a chance to earn more eggs for their respective clans ended with Abhay securing 90 eggs for his clan.

2. The two types of leaders: Abhay and Nikhil

Throughout the entire episode, we see a drastic difference in Nikhil and Abhay’s leadership. Nikhil stood up for his clan members, not caring whether they were right or wrong in their actions. While this behavior disappointed the audience, some people took Nikhil’s side, believing that a leader must defend and protect his clan members (while correcting them in secrecy).

Abhay was different. Abhay remained unfazed when Seetha attacked his nest, gaining severe criticism from his clan members. Manikanta expressed his anger that Abhay should have defended the eggs. Meanwhile, Aditya tried to convince the others that clan members should listen to what the leader said.

During the second buzzer of the task, Prithvi attacked the Kantara clan’s nest. Abhay tried to defend it but gave up after some time. Abhay was seen sitting down in a corner without defending his clan’s nest, causing viewers to raise eyebrows at his behaviour.

3. Kitchen timings spark new tensions between the housemates

In the morning, Nikhil and Abhay concluded that the Shakti clan would hand over the kitchen to the Kantara clan after cooking breakfast. The plan followed with the notion that while the Kantara clan gets to eat their breakfast, the Shakti clan gets to cook their lunch. But once the Shakti clan got access to the kitchen, they changed their plans, and proceeded to cook both breakfast and lunch at once, pushing the 45-minute time limit to nearly one and a half hours.

In the kitchen, Sonia pushed Nikhil to firmly tell Abhay that the clan members will cook breakfast and lunch in minimal time and hand over the kitchen. Meanwhile, the Kantara clan members discussed how the Shakti clan leader follows Sonia’s direction.

4. Nikhil and the Red Egg

The mystery of the red egg continues but there is not much revealed about it. The red egg that fell late at night went unnoticed until the morning.

Nikhil spotted the egg as he was returning to the house after having a smoke in the morning. After consulting his clan members, Nikhil collects the egg and the rest of the members hide it in their bedrooms.

In Season Five, there were special eggs that had both advantages and disadvantages for the teams possessing them. Only time will tell the fate of the Shakti clan for hiding the red egg in their possession.

5. A spicy exchange of words between the ladies of the house

The conflict between Vishnu Priya and Prerana intensified. Prerana, Seetha, and Vishnu Priya had their fight, both physical and verbal. The fight broke out after a long time, causing more aggression among the people from the Kantara clan.

Meanwhile, Manikanta and Prithvi’s conflict reached a boiling point, resulting in a clash between all the housemates. As the task came to an end, the Shakti clan possessed 263 eggs, leaving only 23 eggs for the Kantara clan.

This episode was filled with tension and aggression, marking this as one of the wildest episodes in the entire franchise of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Expectations for Day 19

The promos for Day 19 are out, and they’re rollercoasters, to say the least! Based on the videos, here are some expectations we have from the episode:

Sonia is called out for her actions

The Kantara clan delves into how Sonia’s conduct is impacting Prithvi, amplifying his aggressive tendencies in front of the housemates. The friction between Sonia and Nikhil escalates, with both airing their grievances to Abhay at the beginning of the discussion, each expressing frustration over the other’s behaviour.

What is Manikanta going through?

Manikanta tries to express his distress to Nikhil, on the verge of tears, which is left on a suspenseful note.

Bigg Boss restores balance

Cut to the cliffhanger of the promo, Bigg Boss sternly announces that no one in the Bigg Boss house is above the others and the rules must be followed no matter what. With that, the doors open, ending the promo with more anticipation for the episode.

The Red Egg births more drama

The mystery of the red egg comes to an end when Bigg Boss announces that the one possessing the egg has the opportunity to become a contender for clan leader. Following the announcement, we see the brewing anticipation of the Shakti clan’s members. In the end, Nikhil decides to give the red egg to Sonia, causing the clan members to fall into an array of dismay.

The two promos so far promise drama, entertainment, and plot twists like never before.

