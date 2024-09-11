In the world of K-dramas, childhood love stories like Love Next Door have their own dedicated fan base. The unexpected childhood connection between the two beloved leads provides an exhilarating adrenaline rush and sends butterflies fluttering in the stomach. If your heart skips a beat when the love blossoms between two childhood friends, here is a list of K-dramas that is perfect for you!

1. Welcome to Samdal-ri

True love always takes time!

This heartfelt K-drama follows two childhood friends, a photographer (Shin Hae-sun) and a weather forecaster (Ji Chang-wook), who run into each other in their hometown after suffering personal setbacks. As the two rekindle their relationship, they embark on a journey of self-discovery. While you fall for their budding love, their childhood interactions will make you cherish their romantic journey even more!

OTT platform: Netflix

Trailer:

2. Start-up

A love story as passionately driven as their career ambitions!

Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) is a bright and ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs. Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), the founder of Samsan Tech, was a golden child who turned into a black sheep, as his business has been going down for the past two years.

He finds out that Dal-mi mistakenly remembers him as a secret pen pal whom she thinks of as her childhood love, so he decides to work his way up in hopes of turning that misunderstanding into reality. But things start getting complicated when the actual pen pal of Dal-mi returns! ( Second-lead syndrome alert!)

OTT platforms: Netflix, Viki

Trailer:

3. Queen of tears

Haters turned lovers? Not quite – lovers turned haters, then childhood sweethearts!

Sounds confusing right? The plot of Queen of Tears is also just as unpredictable. Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, falls in love with Baek Hyun-woo, a son of farmers from Yongdu-ri. They eventually get married. You would expect that to be their happy ending, but not really.

Things are not a cakewalk for them after the wedding. The differences between their families and personalities gradually lead to divorce. Yet, their fate is so deeply intertwined that they find themselves protecting and loving each other since the very first meeting.

OTT platform: Netflix

Trailer:

4. See you in my 19th life

A love that defies fate!

Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun) is a girl who lived thousand years, remembering every one of her lives through different reincarnations. After her eighteenth life is cut short due to a tragic accident, she decides to reconnect with the love from her previous life.

But can Moon Seo-ha (Ahn Bo-hyun) recognize her new form? With heartwarming stories across different lifetimes, this drama offers a fresh perspective on love, life, and the unwavering desire to hold on to relationships that transcend time.

OTT platform: Netflix

Trailer:

5. The Midnight studio

A cursed fate blossoms into a gifted romance!

Seo Ki-joo (Joo Won) is the owner of a mysterious photo studio that caters only for the deceased. The owner of the photo studio always dies at a young age due to a curse running in their family for generations.

One day, he meets Han Bom (Kwon Nara) – a passionate lawyer, who makes him immune to death. Together, they embark on a journey to uncover the secret behind this phenomenon, buried in their childhood memories. Can their love break the curse and allow them to be together?

OTT platform: Viki

Trailer:

6. Thirty but Seventeen:

An amplifying love story!

Woo Seo-ri (Shin Hye-sun) falls into a coma at 17 only to wake up thirteen years later, as a 30-year-old woman. Meanwhile, Gong Woo-jin (Yang Se-jong) is a 30-year-old single man who works as a set designer and blames himself for the death of his loved one.

When their paths cross, they develop deeper bond is with time. However, a shocking secret from the past threatens to tear them apart. Can their love withstand the truth, or will it crumble under the weight of their shared history? This drama is filled with heartwarming moments and magical serendipity, much like a fairytale love story.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

Trailer:

7. True Beauty:

Does true love go beyond appearances?

In a world where looks are everything, Lim Ju-kyung (Moon Ka-young) has always had struggled and bullied for her appearance. To hide her bare face, she masters the art of makeup and turns into a goddess of her new school. But Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo), a wealthy yet cold classmate, knows her bare-faced secret.

As their story progresses, they uncover a childhood connection that deepens their love, proving that beauty goes far beyond appearances. (Get ready for a second-lead surprise that changes everything)

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

Trailer:

Comment below and let us know which one of these top childhood sweetheart love K-dramas you are watching first!

