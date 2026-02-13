Top romance K-dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime, & Viki to binge!

It is the week of love, with Valentine’s Day only just a day away. We are seeing the symbols of love in the form of flowers on the road, cute themes on online websites and apps and more. Whether you are single or are in a happy relationship, it is impossible to avoid the love in the air this weekend! So, here are some cosy romance and romcom K-dramas that you can binge-watch curled up on the couch or while cuddling with your significant other.

Top romance & romcom K-dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime, & Viki to binge-watch this Valentine’s Day!

1. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Do Bong-soon is born in a family where only women inherit supernatural strength, which should always be used for the good of others. Hanging on to the dream of creating a video game, she becomes the bodyguard of a gaming company CEO. She gets entangled in an ongoing investigation about a dangerous kidnapper, where she uses her power to protect those close to her heart.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

2. My Love From Another Star

Do Min-joon is an alien who landed on Earth during the Joseon period, but is left behind while saving a young girl. Residing on Earth for over 400 years with multiple identities, he is set to return to his planet in 3 months. His path crosses Cheon Song-yi, a famous Hallyu actress. Do Min-joon gets involved with the actress, who bears a close resemblance to the young girl he saved many centuries ago.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

3. Crash Landing on You

Yoon Se-ri is a South Korean chaebol heiress who is poised to inherit her father’s business after establishing her own name. She gets into a paragliding accident, where she ends up in North Korea. Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean officer, finds her and works hard to ensure she returns home safely.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Touch Your Heart

All the Goblin K-drama fans, you will love this!

Oh Yoon-seo is a popular actress who gets involved in a scandal that damages her career. After waiting for two years with no work, she gets an opportunity to play the main character role in an upcoming drama. But first, she needs to take a job as a secretary to a lawyer, Kwon Jung-rok. Jung-rok is a hardworking lawyer, and he butts heads with the actress until one day he decides to give her a chance.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime, Viki

5. True Beauty

After getting bullied and discriminated against for being perceived as ugly, a high school girl transforms into a gorgeous beauty with the help of makeup skills. But keeping up appearances is harder than it seems.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

6. Legend of the Blue Sea

A mermaid and a swindler cross paths in the most unconventional way possible. As they spend more time together and form a bond, they realise that their relationship might have spanned decades.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

7. Her Private Life

Sung Duk-mi is a talented art curator who leads a secret life as a die-hard K-pop fan. Her career is on the line as she strives to keep away from the gallery’s new director.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki, Amazon Prime

8. Shooting Stars

Oh Han-byul is a PR manager at Starforce Entertainment who has trouble dealing with the company’s top star, Gong Tae-sung, her sworn enemy since their university days. Love blossoms between them as they navigate the messy paths of celebrity life.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

Starting with the classic enemies-to-lovers trope to cute love stories, these top romance and romcom K-dramas have them all! So, what are you waiting for? Get a sweet treat, gather your fluffy blankets, and start binge-watching them now!

