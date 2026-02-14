National Tourism Mart Vizag begins, big tourism plans

State Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh has said that the caravan facility will be launched soon from Visakhapatnam to Araku.

Speaking at the national tourism mart, jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh government and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, in Visakhapatnam on 13 February, the Minister, while listing future plans, said it was also proposed to develop tent cities and homestays in the State that reflect the rural culture. The tent cities, on the lines of Kumbh Mela, would be ready by the time of Godavsri Pushkarams, he said.

The Minister further said that priority would also be given to eco, adventure, heritage, and wellness tourism, in addition to temple tourism.

The Minister said that Araku coffee was being promoted worldwide on a big scale.

Observing that the tourism policy was designed keeping in view of the Swarnandhra vision 2047, he said:”Our aim is to contribute to State’s economy.” He called upon the tour operators to become partners in the endeavour.

Durgesh launched a digital platform for travel partners’ registration on the occasion.

The meeting will continue on 14 February also.

