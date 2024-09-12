The City of Destiny will have one more new Vande Bharat Express, the train will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

According to sources in the railways, this train is among the ten new Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off on 15 September. At present, the city have three Vande Bharat trains. While two trains run between Vizag and Secunderabad, the other is being operated to Puri from the city.

With response from the public is good, the government shows interest in introducing more Vande Bharat trains in the country. Currently, as many as 54 Vande Bharat trains are in operation all over the country.

The new Vande Bharat train will depart at Durg in the morning and reach Visakhapatnam by afternoon. In the return direction, the train will leave Visakhapatnam in the afternoon and arrive in Durg by night. However, on the first day the train will depart at Raipur.

It will have halts at Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlaghar, Lakholi and Raipur. The train will halt at only one station (Vizianagaram) in Andhra Pradesh. The train has been allotted to the Raipur division which comes under the SE Railways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train virtually from New Delhi.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu