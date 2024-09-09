A new Vande Bharat Express between Durg and Visakhapatnam will be introduced soon. According to a tentative schedule, the launch date could be 15 September 2024. The train was earlier proposed by the Indian Railways before the 2024 General Elections, and it is slated to cover the distance between the two cities (565 km) in just about 8 hours.

Residents of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are poised to benefit from improved connectivity that the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express would facilitate.

According to the tentative schedule, train no 20829 Durg – Visakhapatnam VB is scheduled to depart from Durg at 6:00 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:55 pm on the same day, totalling 7 hours and 55 minutes of travel. The route will have stoppages in Durg, Raipur, Lakholi, Mahasamund, Titlagarh, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram. This train will travel at an average speed of 71.37 km/hr.

In the return direction, train no 20830 Visakhapatnam – Durg is scheduled to begin its journey from Visakhapatnam at 2:50 pm and reach Durg by 10:50 pm on the same day, totalling 8 hours. The return route will start from Visakhapatnam and pass through the stations of Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, and finally reach Durg, travelling at an average speed of 70.72 km/hr.

The train will have 16 coaches and will run on all days except Thursday.

This Vande Bharat will be extremely helpful to a significant number of Andhra Pradesh residents who live in the areas of Bhilai, Charoda, Kumhari, and Raipur. Additionally, with Visakhapatnam being an educational and commercial hub with frequent visitors, there has always been a need for a faster direct train from Durg o Vizag. This initiative will help ease the travel for residents, students, and businesspeople.

The Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Durg will reduce the number of stops to 6 and the travel time to just about 8 hours. At present, the Durg-Visakhapatnam Voltaire Express, which stops at 48 stations, completes the journey in 16 hours.

This will be the third Vande Bharat for Chhattisgarh and the fourth for Visakhapatnam.

