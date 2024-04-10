A new Vande Bharat Express between Durg and Visakhapatnam has been proposed by the Indian Railways. Slated to travel a distance of 565 km in just 8 hours and 30 minutes, with an average speed of 66.47 km per hour – this is likely to be launched post the elections.

Residents of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are poised to benefit from improved connectivity as the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to be inaugurated following the Lok Sabha elections. This information comes from the exchange of letters between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the Central Government.

Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Route

The Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express is expected to depart from Durg at 6 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm on the same day. The route will cover the stations of Durg, Raipur, Lakholi, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam.

In the return direction, the train is scheduled to begin its journey from Visakhapatnam at 3:15 pm and reach Durg by 11:50 pm on the same day. The return route will start from Visakhapatnam and pass through the stations of Vizinagaram, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, Durg.

Maintenance activities for the train will be carried out at the newly inaugurated composite pit at the Durg coaching yard. The Vande Bharat Express will be extremely helpful to a significant number of Andhra Pradesh residents, who live in the areas of Bhilai, Charoda, Kumhari, and Raipur.

With Visakhapatnam being an educational and commercial hub with frequent visitors, there has always been an underscoring need for a faster direct train. This initiative will help ease the travel for residents, students, and businesspeople.

The Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Durg will reduce the number of stops to 11 and the travel time to 8 hours and 30 minutes. At present, the Durg-Visakhapatnam Voltaire Express, which stops at 48 stations, completes the journey in 16 hours.

If facilitated, this will be the third Vande Bharat for Chhattisgarh, and the fourth running from Visakhapatnam. Only last month, two Vande Bharat Express trains to Bhubaneshwar and Secunderabad had been inaugurated in Vizag.

